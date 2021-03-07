Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Hoping To Do 6 Deadpool Movies For Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always tended to operate by the rule of three, with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor the notable exception, after he became the first of the franchise’s marquee heroes to be given a fourth solo outing.

Iron Man and Captain America both got trilogies, James Gunn has long since confirmed he’s not planning to stick around for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is widely expected to conclude Scott Lang’s series of small scale adventures, and even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes adhered to the strategy if you consider Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to be two halves of the same story.

By the time Deadpool 3 eventually makes it into theaters, which could take a lot longer than even the most pessimistic of fans would have predicted should the recent wave of reports surrounding behind the scenes discontent turn out to be accurate, Ryan Reynolds is already going to be the oldest actor to ever headline their first MCU blockbuster, with the star turning 45 this year.

Deadpool 3 Loses His Mind Over Joining The MCU In Bloody Fan Poster

However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Reynolds is hoping to make six Deadpool movies for Marvel Studios, and factoring in both the time it takes to get one of the MCU’s mega budget superhero outings from conception to release, as well as Reynolds’ packed schedule, based on the tipster’s intel, we’re realistically talking about the leading man being in his 60s and still suiting up as the Merc with a Mouth.

Reynolds might love Deadpool dearly, but it doesn’t seem like the type of role he’d want to be playing when he’s encroaching on retirement age. Six appearances in the MCU feels like it’s definitely happening at the very least, but half a dozen solo movies admittedly sounds like a bit of a stretch at this stage.