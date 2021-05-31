Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Still Open To Green Lantern Cameo In SnyderVerse

Zack Snyder was first hired to helm Man of Steel in October 2010, which was eight months before Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern arrived in theaters with a thud and became one of the biggest box office bombs in history. There wasn’t much overlap between the two films, though, despite Warner Bros. wanting to build an entire intergalactic franchise with Hal Jordan at the forefront at one point.

In fact, it wasn’t really until Snyder’s pic hit cinemas that WB solidified their plans for a whole shared cinematic universe, which was long after Green Lantern had been consigned to the history books. Still, once Zack Snyder’s Justice League became a thing, rumors ran wild saying that Reynolds could appear in the movie, despite the two adaptations taking place in completely different areas in the live-action DC canon.

It was said that a deal was signed, sealed and delivered, only for another report to claim that the Deadpool star was actually too busy to make it work. And right up until HBO Max’s cut of the superhero team-up arrived, there was speculation that the actor might still turn up for a surprise appearance. But alas, it didn’t happen and many fans were left disappointed, and understandably so. Though it seems all hope isn’t lost just yet.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would be in The Mandalorian season 2 – Reynolds is still open to making a cameo as his Green Lantern should the SnyderVerse continue in any shape or form. Of course, that seems pretty unlikely to happen at this point, but knowing that Ryan’s into the idea of reprising his role is still encouraging to hear.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Reynolds return as Hal Jordan in a future DC movie? Let us know down below.