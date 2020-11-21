Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Too Busy Now For Justice League Snyder Cut

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans rejoiced yesterday when it was announced that Deadpool 3 had officially hired writers, marking the first real development we’ve heard about the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing in almost a year. However, Ryan Reynolds is a very busy man, having recently wrapped Netflix’s Red Notice before jumping immediately into the streaming service’s time travel adventure that sees him reteaming with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy, meaning that Wade Wilson’s MCU debut might be while away yet.

In fact, Reynolds still has a dozen projects on his upcoming schedule, and that’s not even including the rumors that had been making the rounds over the last few weeks that he was being lined up for a cameo as Hal Jordan in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. There were widespread reports that the 44 year-old was keen to show up in the all-new version of the DCEU blockbuster to draw a line under his association with the character, but insider Grace Randolph has now poured cold water on the notion.

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern Faces Darkseid In Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Art 1 of 2

The tipster claims that Reynolds simply can’t find the time in his schedule to commit to Justice League, for what would have been a small role at best after Snyder confirmed his reshoots were only going to result in four or five minutes of new footage. Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Jared Leto’s Joker are already high profile new additions, and while it’s a shame that the Deadpool actor won’t be involved, there’s every chance that having the star of one of the worst comic book movies ever made show up may have ultimately been a distraction.

As for Green Lantern, I’m hearing that Reynolds is – unfortunately – just really too busy. So no Green Lantern in Snyder Cut but another hero will fill that spot. But it’s all good and Reynolds has been really supportive. We continue to stan Ryan & Zack, Hollywood mavericks! — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 20, 2020

Of course, the Snyder Cut of Justice League doesn’t need Ryan Reynolds to succeed based on the hype surrounding it, and the vast majority of fans would no doubt much rather see Deadpool 3 anyway. As such, this shouldn’t come as too big of a blow, and who knows, perhaps the actor could return as Green Lantern if Snyder gets to make that sequel he’s got planned?