Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Spider-Man And Wolverine In Deadpool 4

If Marvel are indeed hoping to hand Ryan Reynolds the biggest and most lucrative contract in the history of the MCU to tie him down as Deadpool, as we’ve heard, then they really need to get a move on. After all, the 43 year-old has a lot on his plate and he only seems to be getting busier and busier.

Over the last few months alone, Reynolds has added countless new movies to his schedule, and every time he boards another project, the hope of seeing Deadpool 3 in the near future fades away just a little bit more. No doubt, the hold up here is because the staunchly family-friendly nature of the MCU isn’t exactly well suited to the Merc with a Mouth’s fully self-aware attitude and extremely foul language.

However, despite this, insider Daniel Richtman reported last week that not only is Deadpool 3 in early development, but so is a fourth installment and now we’re hearing that Reynolds is hoping to find room in the script for the latter for both Spider-Man and Wolverine (the MCU’s new Wolvie, not Hugh Jackman). At least, that’s what sources close to WGTC have told us – the same ones who said the Deadpool actor had a secret role in Hobbs & Shaw and Netflix is working on a Witcher prequel, both of which were correct.

Of course, how exactly these two characters would factor into things remains unclear at this early, early, stage, but Reynolds is obviously keen to pack his Deadpool movies with additional heroes. Indeed, Richtman reported just today that the actor wants more big names in the upcoming threequel, so it’d make sense that he’d like to draft in Wolvie and Spidey at some point, too. Especially given how much comic book history the three characters have.

Tell us, though, would you like to see this trio of superheroes share the screen in the Merc’s fourth solo adventure? Sound off down below and let us know.