Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Trying To Get Vin Diesel In The Deadpool Franchise

Vin Diesel seems to be on a career-long quest to star in as many franchises as possible, with the action hero currently having Fast and Furious 9 and 10, Avatar 2 and 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fourth outings for XXX and Riddick and a follow-up to The Last Witch Hunter all in various stages of development.

When you also factor in his voice cameo as Groot in Ralph Breaks the Internet and the fact that 2005 family comedy The Pacifier, 2008 box office bomb Babylon A.D. and this year’s Bloodshot were all clearly designed with sequels in mind, then Diesel has appeared in just four movies in the last 20 years that weren’t either part of a franchise or made with the intention of launching one.

The 53 year-old might play one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular characters, but there’s no doubt he’d love a live-action role to go with it, having been attached to play Black Bolt in Inhumans, which remains the only project in the history of the MCU that was officially announced and given a release date without actually getting made. However, we’ve now heard that cinema’s premiere vest-wearer could end up scratching that particular itch and adding another franchise to his collection in the process.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us the Guardians of the Galaxy would cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder long before Diesel himself confirmed it, and that Ben Affleck was returning for The Flash – Ryan Reynolds is reportedly pushing for the gravel-throated star to appear in the Deadpool franchise at some point, possibly even as Black Bolt. That is, should Diesel end up in the role. If not, then he could take on another part.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, Reynolds is said to be eager for Vin to get involved and the Fast and Furious star would no doubt jump at the opportunity. After all, seeing the motor-mouthed Deadpool interacting with an incredibly powerful superhero that never speaks has the potential to be a comedy goldmine. Although, we’re not sure how his new BFF Dwayne Johnson would feel about his Red Notice co-star working so closely with his nemesis.