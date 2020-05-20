Sam Wilson’s Captain America Will Reportedly Get To Fight Red Skull

Red Skull‘s return in Avengers: Infinity War was a massive surprise for fans, as he hadn’t appeared in the MCU for seven years since his debut in Captain America: The First Avenger. His second comeback in Endgame, meanwhile, was less unexpected, but still welcome. Now that he’s a recurring presence in the franchise though, folks want to see him get back to his old villainous ways. His old enemy Steve Rogers might’ve retired, but there is another Sentinel of Liberty left for him to face.

On that note, We Got This Covered has heard that Red Skull will re-emerge at some point in the future of the MCU and, when he does, he’ll this time do battle with Sam Wilson’s second Captain America. Our sources – the same ones who told us about the Guardians appearing for a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and a Percy Jackson TV series being in the works, both of which were correct – assure us that we haven’t seen the last of the former HYDRA leader and that Anthony Mackie’s hero will indeed get a chance to face him at some stage.

We’re told that the studio has plans for Sam to square off with Johann Schmidt most likely in Captain America 4. Last December, we heard that a fourth Cap film was in early, early development, with Anthony Mackie set to star. It’s unclear right now where it will fall in Marvel’s plans, but it’ll obviously take place following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will take its time in having Sam officially step up to his friend’s mantle.

Actor Ross Marquand, who took over the role from Hugo Weaving for the character’s last two appearances, has recently voiced his hope for a Red Skull return, teasing that he believes the villain is free to do what he wants now that the Soul Stone has been claimed. And, given his past, presumably what he’ll want to do is take over the Earth. Which is where Sam Wilson’s Captain America will come in.