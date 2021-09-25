Scariest Movies On Apple TV+ For Halloween

It’s that time of year again – the time when we have all the lights off, turn down the volume on our TVs and settle in to watch a scary movie or two. And if you have an Apple TV+ subscription, there are some movies to choose from, including some lesser-known titles that will really get under your skin. Here are seven of the scariest movies on Apple TV+ right now that will have you covering your eyes from start to finish!

Servant

Servant is M. Night Shymalan’s Horror Series about a mourning couple who allow a strange entity into their house while trying to repair their marriage. The couple hires a nanny to take care of the child, which is actually a doll used for transitory object therapy. However, weird things start happening, and the husband suspects there’s something wrong with their nanny.



Lisey’s Story

Based on Stephen King’s book of the same name, Lisey’s Story is about a woman who loses her husband and discovers a bool hunt that he left for her. Lisey soon starts finding far more things than she thought possible about the world and her husband, to a point she starts doubting both reality and her own sanity.

Calls

Calls is a very unique show by Fede Alvarez. It’s one of those series that isn’t for everyone but that everyone remembers after going through it. It tells a weird story through 12-minutes conversations over the phone that unravel how an unknowingly intertwined group of people face events that lead to the end of life as we know.

Home Before Dark

Home After Dark is the story of a vast cover-up happening in a small town and the fight of a young investigative journalist to reveal the truth. However, things quickly spin out of control as she slowly gets lured into a terrifying conspiracy. She must find out precisely what is happening and how to expose the truth all over the town before anything bad happens to the people of Erie Harbor.



For All Mankind

For All Mankind is a series that takes the Alternative History path when telling us a story. The Russians never gave up on the Space Race, and in fact, managed to land their first man on the moon in 1969. Things get heated between nations, a lot is demanded from astronauts and NASA, and the USA has to rush against the Soviet Union after they beat America in the space race.

Amazing Stories

Amazing Stories is a remake of Steven Spielberg’s original. Each story may not be scary, but they are spooky and will take you to an alternative world where anything might happen. Episodes include a WWII pilot crashing into today’s America. A mother who doesn’t recall anything after being in a coma for six years. There’s more time travel in these stories with Twilight Zone type plots.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most frightening stories I have ever come across. Based on the New York Times bestselling non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, by David Grann, this story will chill you to the bones. The murders are so despicable, devious, and gut-wrenchingly evil that the FBI was created to deal with the crimes and those involved.

There’s nothing quite like a scary movie to help you enjoy a spooky night in with friends and family during Halloween, and Apple TV+ has many options for you. Now grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready to be scared!