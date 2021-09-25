Home / movies

Scariest Movies On Apple TV+ For Halloween

It’s that time of year again – the time when we have all the lights off, turn down the volume on our TVs and settle in to watch a scary movie or two. And if you have an Apple TV+ subscription, there are some movies to choose from, including some lesser-known titles that will really get under your skin. Here are seven of the scariest movies on Apple TV+ right now that will have you covering your eyes from start to finish!

Servant

Servant is M. Night Shymalan’s Horror Series about a mourning couple who allow a strange entity into their house while trying to repair their marriage. The couple hires a nanny to take care of the child, which is actually a doll used for transitory object therapy. However, weird things start happening, and the husband suspects there’s something wrong with their nanny.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.5
  • Genre: Horror, Mystery, Drama
  • Starring: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free
Watch on Apple TV+

Lisey’s Story

Based on Stephen King’s book of the same name, Lisey’s Story is about a woman who loses her husband and discovers a bool hunt that he left for her. Lisey soon starts finding far more things than she thought possible about the world and her husband, to a point she starts doubting both reality and her own sanity.
  • IMDB Rating: 5.9
  • Genre: Horror, Mystery, Drama
  • Starring: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Watch on Apple TV+

Calls

Calls is a very unique show by Fede Alvarez. It’s one of those series that isn’t for everyone but that everyone remembers after going through it. It tells a weird story through 12-minutes conversations over the phone that unravel how an unknowingly intertwined group of people face events that lead to the end of life as we know.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.7
  • Genre: Horror, Mystery, Drama
  • Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Clancy Brown, Nika Futterman
Watch on Apple TV+

Home Before Dark

Home After Dark is the story of a vast cover-up happening in a small town and the fight of a young investigative journalist to reveal the truth. However, things quickly spin out of control as she slowly gets lured into a terrifying conspiracy. She must find out precisely what is happening and how to expose the truth all over the town before anything bad happens to the people of Erie Harbor.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.5
  • Genre: Crime, Mystery, Drama
  • Starring: Jim Sturgess, Brooklynn Prince, Abby Miller
Watch on Apple TV+

For All Mankind

For All Mankind is a series that takes the Alternative History path when telling us a story. The Russians never gave up on the Space Race, and in fact, managed to land their first man on the moon in 1969. Things get heated between nations, a lot is demanded from astronauts and NASA, and the USA has to rush against the Soviet Union after they beat America in the space race.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.8
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama
  • Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt
Watch on Apple TV+

Amazing Stories

Amazing Stories is a remake of Steven Spielberg’s original. Each story may not be scary, but they are spooky and will take you to an alternative world where anything might happen. Episodes include a WWII pilot crashing into today’s America. A mother who doesn’t recall anything after being in a coma for six years. There’s more time travel in these stories with Twilight Zone type plots.
  • IMDB Rating: 6.3
  • Genre: Action, Adventures, Drama
  • Starring: Robert Forster, Hailey Kilgore, Dylan O’Brien
Watch on Apple TV+

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most frightening stories I have ever come across. Based on the New York Times bestselling non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, by David Grann, this story will chill you to the bones. The murders are so despicable, devious, and gut-wrenchingly evil that the FBI was created to deal with the crimes and those involved.
  • Released possibly by December 2021
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone
Apple TV+ Free Trial

There’s nothing quite like a scary movie to help you enjoy a spooky night in with friends and family during Halloween, and Apple TV+ has many options for you. Now grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready to be scared! 

