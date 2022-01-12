‘Scream’ stars want a ‘Fast and Furious’ crossover

Scream is celebrating its latest resurgence into pop culture, and with the iconic horror series back amongst the box office, what better time for a crossover with another major film franchise?

While chatting to Brazilian movie channel CinePop, two of the stars of the fifth Scream film – Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid – were asked about other properties they’d love to see cross over with the slasher phenomenon. Of course, the obvious pick is the Vin Diesel-led Fast and Furious, which is currently looking towards its 10th mainline release.

Melissa Barrera: Imagine Ghostface in the Fast and the Furious. Jack Quaid: Oh my God, yes. Too Scream Too Furious. That’s so bad. That’s a bad title. To see Vin Diesel and Ghostface interact. You have my vote. That’s incredible.

Ghostface is on the prowl in new 'Scream' image 1 of 2

Fast and Furious has two untitled sequels greenlit that will offer audiences a two-part conclusion much like Harry Potter, The Twilight Saga, or The Hunger Games. With audiences not tiring of Diesel talking about family, it’s likely going to prove very successful.

Meanwhile, 2022’s Scream is looking at a franchise-high opening weekend at the box office. Early critical consensus has teased a strong return to a saga that’s been in slumber for just over a decade. With several returning cast members such as Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Marley Shelton, it’s definitely gearing up for fan service.

Scream is officially released Jan. 13 worldwide.