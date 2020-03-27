Sebastian Stan’s F-Bomb Coronavirus Rant Goes Viral

Sebastian Stan – star of Disney’s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – recently shared his feelings on the COVID-19 coronavirus during a conversation with Muscle & Fitness on YouTube.

While isolating in New York, the popular MCU veteran had a lot to say about the production postponement of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, an unfortunate delay that came with only a week of shooting left in Prague. Set for release in August 2020 on Disney+, the show may now be pushed back further to allow for more production time, though Disney has been tight-lipped about the long-term ramifications of the delay.

Stan had this to say about the show’s production setbacks:

It’s not really at the forefront of my mind. You know, we were lucky to get far enough. We haven’t finished. The plan is to go back whenever we can, whenever that might be, to finish. Whenever we can turn this thing around and people can get back together, we can pick back up, but I just don’t know at this point.

In regards to being isolated in New York during the outbreak, he said:

Okay. This sucks. This f—ing sucks for everybody. This is awful and as soon as we can f’n figure this out we should, you know? But if you are going to have a day to yourself, try to find one or two things to hang out to that actually could be okay, you know. I think we need to think about the things we take for granted, you know. We got to reflect a little bit.

He was even more passionate about those choosing to remain social during the pandemic, however, stating:

There was a meme going around which really kind of put me in play place, which was like ‘Your grandparents went to war. You’re being asked to sit on a couch.’ Like, ‘Get the f— with it,’ you know. Then I talked to a couple friends who are in the workforce, like cops out there sleeping in their garages while working twenty hours a day. Nurses coming home not being able to hold their children because they are afraid they are going to contaminate their families then going back to work… It’s like you hear that stuff and it blows my mind because it makes me feel like I have such privilege to sit around here while these people are beating themselves. What makes me insane is seeing that the beaches in f—ing Miami are still [busy] with these f—ing idiots. Dude, they’re DUMB f—s! And it pisses me off! And it really makes me insane! Because that is actually the problem right there. Yeah, we gotta remember our grandparents’ and parents’ way of survival was way worse, and we can do our part here.

Marvel’s Black Widow has also been delayed from its original May 1st, 2020 release date to an unspecified date in the future, and production on other productions like Loki, WandaVision, and Shang-Chi has also been postponed.

Of course, Sebastian Stan was criticized early on in the coronavirus outbreak for taking extreme measures to stay safe during flights. But with almost 540,000 cases and 24,000 deaths worldwide, maybe he was on to something after all.

The World Health Organization has declared the virus a pandemic and recent weeks have seen governments across the globe locking down their countries with extensive travel and social bans. Meanwhile, the US has now been named the epicenter of the virus with 86,000 cases and 1,300 deaths, resulting in the highest unemployment rate ever seen in the country.

It doesn’t seem that the virus has any plans to slow down any time soon, either, so stay indoors, wash your hands, and stay tuned here for more as the situation continues to unfold.