Shang-Chi Is Giving This Marvel Villain A Badly Needed Upgrade

Marvel’s upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is generating a lot of hype online, with fans excitedly waiting to learn more about the plot and how it links to the MCU at large. One thing that has fans extremely excited is the news that a classic Marvel villain is finally getting the upgrade they deserve.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and it follows martial artist Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu, asks Shang-Chi to follow in his footsteps and lead the fabled Ten Rings organization. However, Shang-Chi is unsure if he wants to follow this path and must decide what route he wants to take through life.

The film features many actors reprising their roles from previous MCU films, including the legendary Sir Ben Kingsley reprising his Iron Man 3 role of Trevor Slattery. But the reprisal that is getting fans really excited is Tim Roth returning as Abomination, a character who was last seen in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Luckily, this version of Abomination is very different from the one fans saw in 2008.

The Incredible Hulk was a film that divided fans and critics. Directed by Louis Leterrier, it told the Incredible Hulk’s origin story. However, it didn’t do well at the box office, and it still holds the title for the lowest-grossing film in the MCU, despite having a dedicated fanbase. But the one thing that everyone agreed on was that the CGI often left a lot to be desired. In the film, Abomination didn’t look like his comic counterpart at all. Instead, he looked like an off-yellow Hulk with various bones sticking out of him. And while the design did have some neat ideas, it didn’t look convincing on screen, often looking like something pulled out of a video game.

But in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer, Abomination looks much better and more convincing while also being way closer to the character seen in the comics. Now the character has his trademark green skin and large fins around his head, meaning that fans will finally be able to enjoy a comic-accurate version of this popular Hulk villain.

Not only is it cool to see Abomination finally get the MCU appearance the character deserves, but it is also a fascinating look at how far CGI has come in such a short time. Hopefully, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first of many appearances for this version of Abomination, and we finally get to see more of this iconic villain on the big screen.