‘She-Hulk’ star more than open to Avengers and A-Force membership

When the first casting calls were being put out for the project that would eventually become She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it was reportedly mentioned that Jennifer Walters would eventually become a member of the Avengers.

Of course, this was well before Tatiana Maslany was cast in the title role, so there could have been any number of changes made to the concept between then and the series premiering on Disney Plus this coming Thursday, but the Orphan Black star admitted in an interview with ComicBook that she’d be open to fighting alongside not just Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but A-Force as well.

“That’s so scary to me. But also like, yeah, there’s so many actors in this universe that I have always wanted to work with ad if we get to be superhero goofs together, that would be amazing. I was just thinking that I think she would really be terrible at it. Like there’s a part of her that could definitely put people in their place, but she’s also like self deprecating in a way that I don’t see her being like, ‘Let’s go!’. You know what I mean? Like, there’s some stuff later on in the season where we see her kind of honing her superheroness and she sort of does it in a way that’s a bit clownish and I kind of love that about her.”

As apprehensive as Maslany sounds about stepping into a leadership role, as well as her lack of confidence in Jennifer Walters’ ability to lead, anyone who signs a contract with Marvel Studios will know full well that there’s a very high possibility their presence will ultimately be required in a huge crossover event at one stage or another.

In She-Hulk’s case, we’d bank on both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but A-Force might yet come to fruition on the big or small screen based on how many MCU alumni keep talking about bringing it to life.