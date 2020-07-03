Silver Surfer Movie Will Reportedly Feature A Cameo From An Avenger

Seeing how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been meticulously laid out years in advance, you can guarantee that Kevin Feige and his team were already coming up with plans on how to introduce Deadpool, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the franchise long before Disney’s protracted takeover of Fox crossed the finishing line.

After all, the studio had contingency plans in place in the event that they couldn’t strike a deal with Sony over the use of Spider-Man, and no doubt had a solution in mind should the character’s sudden withdrawal from the MCU last summer have stuck. With the rights to some of their biggest and most iconic names now finally in their possession though, Phases Four and Five look set to expand the scope of the mythology wider than ever before.

The cosmic side of the MCU looks set to play a major part of the future, with the Eternals, Captain Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy leading the charge. There’s already been speculation that Galactus will be arriving sooner rather than later as well to cause intergalactic havoc, with his Heralds possibly coming along for the ride, and now we’ve heard that a solo movie for his fan favorite underling is already in the works.

MCU Fan Poster Pits The Avengers Against Galactus And Silver Surfer

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Percy Jackson was being rebooted as a streaming series long before it was announced for Disney Plus – Marvel already have tentative plans in place to give the Silver Surfer his own standalone outing after he’s introduced alongside Galactus, and the current plan is for Carol Danvers to cameo in it in keeping with her reputation as the new face of the MCU’s cosmic adventures.

While the project is still in the very early stages of development, given the character’s popularity it would certainly make sense that Marvel would want to position the Silver Surfer as a hero, and he could split off from Galactus as early as the Devourer of Worlds’ first appearance. Meanwhile, with Captain Marvel being positioned as one of the franchise’s marquee names and primed for some major cosmic action in the future, she’ll need all the help she can get, and someone as powerful as Norrin Radd would no doubt make for an ideal ally.