Sonic The Hedgehog Sequel Reveals Official Logo And Title

The official title for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed, and it’s… Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Yeah, OK, it’s not a huge surprise, but this Wednesday, Paramount Pictures confirmed the moniker for the previously announced incoming sequel to the studio’s smash hit 2020 video game adaptation, along with its official logo, as you can see below:

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

The new logo repeats the style of the first film’s title, but adds a yellow “2” which comes with a couple of recognizable tails attached. Yes, the follow-up will feature Sonic’s best pal Tails, after the sidekick’s appearance in a post-credits scene last time around, where the friendly fox arrived from another world in search of the speedy hedgehog. Video game voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprised her role for that cameo, but it’s unknown if a bigger star will be contracted to take over as Tails for Sonic 2.

This reveal comes soon after an eyeball-grabbing report from The Illuminerdi claiming that Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been offered the part of Knuckles in the sequel. The red Echidna, the sometime-ally sometime-rival of Sonic, was already thought to be involved with the film and now it seems it’s up to Momoa whether he wants to take on the gig or not.

We already know that Ben Schwartz is returning to voice Sonic, with Jim Carrey back as Dr. Robotnik, who will further his transformation into the villainous Eggman from the games. Carrey is said to be very happy with the sequel script’s increased role for his character, too, and has possibly signed on for multiple future projects.

That’s all we know for now, but like the announcement above reminds us, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is racing towards a release date of April 8th, 2022.