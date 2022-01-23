Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff ‘Madame Web’ could shoot this year

After the success of 2018’s Venom, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has had a bit of a bumpy start. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was held up for a year by the pandemic before finally releasing last October, and we’re still waiting on Jared Leto’s Morbius to arrive. Nevertheless, the studio is pressing ahead with its stream of Spidey-adjacent content, especially after the phenomenal popularity of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And it looks like the next project in the SSU could go before cameras this year. When Sony announced it was moving forward with a solo movie for Madame Web back in 2020, Marvel fans were shocked over the decision to adapt such an obscure character (outside of Spidey diehards). Sony seems committed to the idea, though, as the latest word has it that the Madame Web movie could shoot in 2022.

Insider Charles Murphy, of Murphy’s Multiverse, made the claim on Twitter this weekend, teasing that he’s heard of a filming location but cannot reveal the specific production dates yet.

Also sounds like Sony is planning to get Madame Web going this year. Have a location but no dates yet. I'll update when I have all the details. — Charles I Don't Know About That Trailer Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) January 19, 2022

In the comics, Madame Web aka Cassandra Webb is generally depicted as a blind elderly woman connected to a life support system that looks like a giant web. A mutant with psychic powers, she typically uses her abilities to aid Spider-Man and his allies. She’s a facilitator rather than an independent hero on her own, then, so it’s difficult to see how she could lead her own film.

Nevertheless, Sony is said to be hoping to land a big-name actress for this one, with the likes of Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, and Sandra Bullock linked to the character in the past. S.J. Clarkson was attached to direct the film back in 2020 and, as far as we know, she still is. Madame Web is not to be confused with Olivia Wilde’s Spider-Woman project, which is also still percolating in development.