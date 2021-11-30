‘Spider-Man’ fans already suggesting titles for Tom Holland’s next trilogy

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s method of naming its comic book blockbusters has been largely uninspired, with the franchise sticking to the Superhero Name: Insert Subtitle Here formula.

While that’s true of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series, there’s at least been a sense of continuity through Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home, but what comes next for the web-slinger’s nomenclature? Presumably, the third installment will tie a bow around the original trilogy and reset the board for the next time the star slips on the spandex, which was confirmed to be happening in a roundabout way by Sony’s Amy Pascal.

Almost instantly, a viral tweet asking for suggestions as to what Spider-Man 4, 5 and/or 6 could potentially be called generated plenty of traction on Twitter and gained thousands of likes, and you can see some of the responses highlighted below.

Spider-Man: There’s No Place Like Home

Spider-Man: Homebound

Spider-Man: Home Alone — Joana Maltez (@gatamalteza) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man: Hunted (Kraven, Harry and Norman Osborn)

Spider-Man: Symbiosis (Venom and Black Cat)

Spider-Man: Sinister Six (Norman Osborn's Green Goblin, Vulture, Scorpion, Mysterio, Kraven, Tinkerer and Miles 1st appearence)



Also Spider-Man appearances in the Daredevil show — Lorde Salgado I (@TiagoSalgado20) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man: Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Spider-Man: Look at All of This Carnage

Spider-Man: There Was Still Some Carnage Left To Be Had, It Turns Out — Jake Gallant (@JHGallant) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster 1 of 2

Click to skip Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Spider-Man: Manhut (Black Cat and Kraven)

Spider-Man: Hometown Hero (Kingpin)

Spider-Man: Two Sides (Symbiote suit, Black Cat returns, main villain is Morbuis) — FocusFire/Starman (On Break) (@FocusFireNo10) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man: Web of Lies – with Chameleon and Prowler as the main villains. Spider-Man: Dangerous Games – with Arcade and Kraven. Spider-Man: Black and Blue – Maggia, Black Cat and Punisher — Jeff Cybak (@JeffCybak) November 30, 2021

1.) Spider-Man: New Home



2.) Spider-Man: No Place Like Home



3.) Spider-Man Comes Home



The trilogy focuses on Parker’s college years however, after No Way Home, things have changed and he has to adapt to no longer being associated with those from high school. — BJ19 The Movie Geek (@Bj39964052) November 30, 2021

Spiderman and venom

Spiderman the hunt of living vampire

Spiderman the last hunt

Sinister Six part1

Sinister six part2 — Patnam venkata sai ishan (@sai_ishan) November 30, 2021

Maybe @MarvelStudios can name the next trilogy "The Last Trilogy"



Spider-Man: The Last Hunt

Spider-Man: Last One Standing

Spider-Man: One Last Time — Yashwanth (@Yashwanth7601) November 30, 2021

Perhaps the most pertinent question is whether it’ll have anything to do with ‘home’ at all, especially when it’s got to be tricky coming up with suffixes that both fit a recurring theme and make sense in the context of the narrative. Spider-Man vs. Venom would get everyone to lose their sh*t, so maybe it’s time for a change.