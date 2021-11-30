‘Spider-Man’ fans already suggesting titles for Tom Holland’s next trilogy
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s method of naming its comic book blockbusters has been largely uninspired, with the franchise sticking to the Superhero Name: Insert Subtitle Here formula.
While that’s true of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series, there’s at least been a sense of continuity through Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home, but what comes next for the web-slinger’s nomenclature? Presumably, the third installment will tie a bow around the original trilogy and reset the board for the next time the star slips on the spandex, which was confirmed to be happening in a roundabout way by Sony’s Amy Pascal.
Almost instantly, a viral tweet asking for suggestions as to what Spider-Man 4, 5 and/or 6 could potentially be called generated plenty of traction on Twitter and gained thousands of likes, and you can see some of the responses highlighted below.
Perhaps the most pertinent question is whether it’ll have anything to do with ‘home’ at all, especially when it’s got to be tricky coming up with suffixes that both fit a recurring theme and make sense in the context of the narrative. Spider-Man vs. Venom would get everyone to lose their sh*t, so maybe it’s time for a change.