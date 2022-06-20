Spider-Man: Lotus has been picking up a lot of attention over the last few months. Directed by newcomer Gavin J Konop, the trailer show Spidey at his lowest as he struggles to deal with the death of Gwen Stacy. To mournful piano music, we see Spidey paying tribute at her grave and wondering whether to hang up his costume for good.

Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home director Jon Watts said it looks great, and expectations were high for its release later this year.

Unfortunately, Lotus is now blowing up social media for less happy reasons, after Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor Warden Wayne’s racist comments on social media were exposed.

Content Warning // EXTREME Racism



Is this your Spider-Man?? Warden Wayne is so gross, hoping Lotus recasts him. #SpiderManLotus #wardenwayne pic.twitter.com/QLKZw9GR8c — Thunder (@Thnnnder) June 18, 2022

Wayne quickly put out a statement claiming he welcomed the chance to explain himself:

I’ve been wanting to come forward about this for a long time. Please read. pic.twitter.com/kz42egpAs5 — Warden Wayne (@mrwardenwayne) June 19, 2022

But that’s not all, as director Gavin Konop apparently also can’t resist dropping slurs.

Since Warden Wayne has been exposed, I think it’s a better time than ever to expose Gjkcentral aka Gavin Konop pic.twitter.com/iecPPI8Dpm — Berk (@Berkmanboom) June 20, 2022

It’s worth pointing out these aren’t recent, though 2017 isn’t exactly the distant past. Reaction on social media has been pretty much what you’d expect:

Some others are finding schadenfreude in this news:

The mf who poured his sweat and tears into directing the Spider-Man: Lotus Fan Film project watching his life's work fall apart in the span of 6 hourspic.twitter.com/mEuAFRtQEl — Blu 蓝兵 ✝️ Snyder-Reeves Cultist (@soldierboy43001) June 20, 2022

And here’s what it’s like when you realize why Spider-Man: Lotus is trending:

Oh Warden Wayne and Spider-man Lotus is being talked abou-

*proceeds to see why* pic.twitter.com/UJgfN9IN1r — Brandon Taylor (@SpaceC0wboy__) June 19, 2022

Saw Spider-Man Lotus trending and I thought they dropped a new trailer but pic.twitter.com/q9LWjdqjfq — denye 🕷 (@denyelol) June 20, 2022

Oh cool Spider-Man lotus is trendi-

Wait

WHAT DO YOU MEAN HE SAID THAT pic.twitter.com/p0yP0GCDK1 — Dan (@Dan17289) June 20, 2022

For those who helped fund Lotus, this isn’t the news they wanted to hear:

people who donated hundreds of dollars to Spider-Man Lotus seeing the Gavin screenshots pic.twitter.com/nODUMwK6D7 — Alice 👩‍❤️‍👩 (@AerithsSeat) June 20, 2022

Plans are still underway for Spider-Man: Lotus‘ release later in 2022, though these revelations have poured a considerable amount of cold water over proceedings. It also continues the debate on whether it’s right to judge people by what they said on the internet in the past, though we have to underline that 2017 wasn’t that long ago.

Maybe the takeaway is just don’t throw slurs around online – not just because it might ruin your career a few years down the line – but because it’s a deeply crappy thing to do.