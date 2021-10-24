Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Keeps The Focus On Peter Parker

Even though the character’s name has been in the title of all seven live-action blockbusters so far, several Spider-Man movies have opted to place less of an emphasis on Peter Parker and more on the people who surround him, for better or worse.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 both had way too much going on, with Tobey Maguire’s arc in the former best remembered for those god awful attempts at exploring Peter’s dark side, while Andrew Garfield has been open in admitting he wasn’t best pleased with the stories of his two outings under the suit.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland had to share some of the limelight with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in Homecoming, with Mysterio and S.H.I.E.L.D. taking up a fair chunk of screentime in Far From Home. No Way Home ups the ante even further, with everybody expecting a multiversal Sinister Six and two additional Peter Parkers to play significant roles.

However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Spider-Man: No Way Home will remain a Peter-centric story throughout its rumored two and a half hour running time, which was something fans had been worried about. Of course, Richtman previously touted that Maguire and Garfield would be co-leads in the movie, so it’s hard to get a real handle on where the truth lies until we find out more directly from Sony and Marvel.