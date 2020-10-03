Spider-Man 3 May Feature All 3 Spider-Men Fighting Past Villains

Spider-Man 3 is gearing up to be a much bigger movie than the one we thought we were getting. The news that Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro has turned our understanding of the threequel on its head and it now seems like it won’t just be the next installment in the story of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker but may also act as the much-discussed live-action Spider-Verse project that we’ve all been dreaming of.

All the signs are pointing to both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being in talks to return in some form, and a new report from FandomWire claims that the former wall-crawlers will star opposite Holland in Spider-Man 3. As for how Electro fits into this, FW also shares what could be our first hint at the film’s plot. According to them, the three Spider-Men will team up to fight a bunch of their old enemies.

The outlet doesn’t specify which other villains could return alongside Foxx, who first played the super criminal opposite Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it’s not hard to imagine Michael Keaton reappearing as Vulture after his cameo in Morbius. Which of Maguire’s foes could feature is harder to say, however, as they were almost all killed off. Then again, with the introduction of the multiverse, anything is technically possible now.

Furthermore, we knew that Sony/Marvel were working on building up the Sinister Six, but it seems they might have a multiversal version of the supervillain team on the way, too. Who knows how all this fits into Peter being Public Enemy No. 1 now that he’s been framed for Mysterio’s death and crimes, but if this turns out to be correct, it would be a monumental event for Spidey fans.

FandomWire does stress, though, that they’re unable to 100% confirm these plot details at this stage, so it’s best to not get too hyped for the possibility just yet. Still, what with Jamie Foxx’s now-deleted Instagram post, it doesn’t seem all that crazy.

Spider-Man 3 is apparently filming this fall, so we can presumably expect more updates to materialize very soon. Stay tuned.