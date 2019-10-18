Spider-Man 3 Might Introduce Ms. Marvel Into The MCU

After years of fans calling for her to make her live-action debut, Marvel finally announced at D23 that Kamala Khan was coming to the MCU in the next few years with her own Ms. Marvel TV series. It’s not yet known exactly when the show will hit Disney Plus, but it seems likely to be 2022. Certainly not 2021, as that year’s slate is already fully booked. It’s possible that Kamala could turn up in another MCU production instead in 2021, though. Like Spider-Man 3, for instance.

As we’ve previously reported, Tom Holland’s third solo movie as Spidey will again team the wall-crawler up with another superhero and we’ve been told by our sources – the same ones who informed us that the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel, which has since been confirmed – there are three potential characters who could form a partnership with Peter Parker: Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and, yes, Ms. Marvel. If the studio ends up going with the latter, then this would surely be Kamala’s first MCU outing and her big debut in the franchise.

Fans would probably jump at either Stephen Strange or Carol Danvers if given the chance to have more of Spidey’s dynamic with those two more experienced heroes, but having Peter team up with Ms. Marvel would likely show a fresh side of his character. For the first time, he’d be the senior superhero having to mentor the just-starting-out Kamala. There’s even a precedent for this in the comics, as Ms. Marvel is often described as a successor to Spider-Man in terms of being a relatable teen hero.

We’ve previously been told that the studio has big plans for Ms. Marvel, too, and that she’ll feature in both the movies and the Disney Plus series. A big connection to the cinematic side of the MCU will be made in her show as well, according to our intel, via a small role from Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, who’s Kamala’s idol in the source material. Hence the name.

Tell us, though, would you like to see the hero debut in Spider-Man 3? Or would you rather someone else show up to help Peter out? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.