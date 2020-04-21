Spider-Man 3 Will Reportedly Feature Two Of The Defenders

Despite the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four being delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Spider-Man 3 is still scheduled for release in July 2021, although there’s every chance that it will also end up getting pushed back. With Black Widow a prequel and The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marking the first time in a decade the MCU has launched two new franchises consecutively, the third outing for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker looks to pick up right from where Far From Home left off as it follows the web-slinging superhero in a post-Endgame world.

The last movie ended on a cliffhanger as the returning J. Jonah Jameson revealed Spidey’s secret identity to the public, and the smart money is that Spider-Man 3 will follow the title character on the run from the authorities and on the look for as much help as he can get, with fans already trying to predict what the title will end up being.

Peter already has plenty of allies in the form of MJ, Ned, Aunt May, Happy Hogan and even Nick Fury as he looks to clear his name, but we’ve also heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which were correct – that he might end up crossing paths with a couple of the Defenders, too.

Of course, we’ve known for a while that Matt Murdock is set to show up in Spider-Man 3 as Peter’s lawyer, but now we’ve learned that the hero might even end up bumping into Jessica Jones as well. From what we understand, with Spidey a wanted fugitive, somebody hires Alias Investigations to track him down, before Jessica slowly unravels the conspiracy and discovers that he’s been framed.

Apparently, it won’t be a huge role and will act more as a way to introduce her into the MCU, but she’s definitely in the script as of now. This is also a recent development, we’re told, with the original plan being to have her debut in Captain Marvel 2. But things have changed, apparently, and they now want her to have a cameo in the Spidey threequel first before she shows up in Carol Danvers’ next solo outing.

Besides, with Marvel planning to reboot all of the Defenders into the franchise anyways, this certainly seems like a smart and organic way to bring them into the fold and also give them valid story reasons to interact with their fellow New York City residents in Spider-Man 3.