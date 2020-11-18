Watch: Spider-Man 3 Set Video Shows Tom Holland And Zendaya Doing Some Stunts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has been shooting for a few weeks now, but so far, the production has done a solid job of keeping things under wraps. Of course, the first set photos arrived online almost as soon as the second unit crew pitched up in New York City, but with none of the actors involved, there were hardly going to be any major spoilers given away.

The majority of images we’ve seen have come directly from star Tom Holland, and frustratingly for fans, the leading man looks to be maintaining the veil of secrecy despite his reputation. We’re still waiting to see if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will end up joining Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx’s Electro as new additions to the ensemble as is widely expected, but some big reveals aren’t too far away now, with the first official footage expected to be unveiled in a matter of weeks.

Tom Holland Suits Up In First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo

In the meantime, a new set video has made its way online, which shows Holland and co-star Zendaya strapped in and jumping from a great height with a camera in tow. Although the footage is filmed from a very long way away, eagle eyed viewers have already spotted that the actress appears to wearing the same costume she sported in Far From Home‘s final scene, meaning that the stunt in question could be from an early part of the movie.

Spider-Man 3 was expected to pick up directly where the previous installment left off after Peter Parker had his secret identity revealed to the world, but following the news that the multiverse is set to factor heavily into the story, any and all bets are off about trying to predict what director Jon Watts has in store for us.