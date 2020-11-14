Tom Holland Reveals New Glimpse Of Spider-Man Suit In BTS Photo

Sony have all but confirmed that we’ll be getting our first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 as soon as next month, but until then, we’ll have to make do with Tom Holland’s social media accounts giving us a glimpse behind the scenes of the web-slinging sequel. The actor flew straight from wrapping Uncharted in Europe to suiting back up as Spidey, and when production ends, he deserves a chance to put his feet up having also received rave reviews this year for his performance in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time.

However, the 24 year-old recently confirmed that he does indeed get some downtime between scenes, and posted a new image of himself enjoying this week’s Masters in full Spider-Man costume, which you can check out below.

A previous behind the scenes photo teased the impending arrival of Benedict Cumberbatch to Spider-Man 3‘s Atlanta set, but so far, we’ve yet to see the former Sherlock star back in action as the Sorcerer Supreme. Given the expected involvement of the multiverse and the constant speculation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could end up joining Holland, though, Marvel will no doubt be going to the greatest lengths imaginable to maintain a thick veil of secrecy.

Of course, the main obstacle to that might be Holland himself, who’s gained something of a reputation over the years for accidentally revealing major plot points and spoilers, which he’s admittedly started leaning into for laughs. However, with the debut footage only weeks away, we should soon have a much better idea of how Spider-Man 3 is shaping up regardless of how tightly the cast and story details are being kept under wraps for now.