Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Reportedly Shape The Future Of The MCU

Tom Holland tried to pour cold water on the relentless speculation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even if nobody believed him, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker has still been talking up Jon Watts’ web-slinging threequel as a game-changer, regardless of whether or not his predecessors are involved.

Calling No Way Home the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made creates massive expectations in the minds of the fanbase, as did the leading man’s promise of the biggest and best action sequence he’s ever seen in a Marvel Studios production. It might sound a little hyperbolic, but Holland has never been one to promise things from his Spidey movies that he didn’t believe they could deliver, so we’re taking him at his word no matter how high he’s set the bar.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams and Jaimie Alexander would return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder respectively before either actress was confirmed – that the events of No Way Home will be so epic that they’ll be responsible for redefining and shaping the future of the entire MCU.

Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to arrive just a few months after Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it stands to reason that the latter is going to have a huge bearing on the former, and based on what we know about the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel so far, the mythology of the world’s biggest franchise could be completely rewritten. There hasn’t been much made available to us in terms of specifics, but with the multiversal trilogy set to blow the doors of the MCU wide open, exciting things are no doubt in store when the trilogy-capper arrives this December.