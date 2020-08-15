Miles Morales And Spider-Gwen Enter The MCU On Live-Action Spider-Verse Fan Art

The first big screen foray into the Spider-Verse was incredible. Not only did Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse successfully weave multiple Spider-People into a great story, but it did so with one of the coolest animated art styles we’ve seen to date. So, it was hardly surprising that a sequel was announced, one that producer Christopher Miller promises will “make the first movie look quaint.”

What did come as a surprise, however, were the rumors of a live-action Spider-Verse pic starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. There’s been no official confirmation at all that the live-action film is actually happening, but that hasn’t stopped fans and netizens from speculating about the story and characters. And artist Camille Vialet clearly took the concept and ran with it in the below Spider-Verse fan art, which includes various iterations of the live-action Spideys. The OG Tobey Maguire suit is one of the inspirations, as are Tom Holland’s MCU suits, and they’re joined by Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales, too.

The existence of Miles has been discreetly hinted at in the film continuity, as we’ve seen his uncle Aaron Davis, played by Donald Glover, on screen. But more importantly, Davis even mentions his nephew’s name in a deleted scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming. So, it stands to reason that Marvel Studios has, or had, plans for another Spider-Man to enter the fray at some point. And while the MCU has yet to introduce Gwen Stacy into the mix, Marvel reportedly have plans to add her in as well.

In any case, it’s a great time to be a Spider-Man fan, with the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel on the way in 2022, as well as another Marvel Studios web-head movie featuring Tom Holland scheduled for 2021. And we’re sure that there’ll be more to come after that as well.