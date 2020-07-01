[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Cameo In Batman Beyond Movie

Michael Keaton’s imminent return as Bruce Wayne for the first time in 30 years is huge news for both the DCEU and the comic book genre in general, and opens up a world of almost infinite possibilities, with the multiverse now allowing Warner Bros.’ marquee franchise the opportunity to tell stories that not even the most optimistic of fans had thought possible.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Keaton bombshell is that it looks to have finally opened the door for a live-action Batman Beyond adaptation to become a reality, which is something fans have wanted to see on the big screen for years. In fact, the project was being rumored with the 68 year-old’s involvement as recently as March of this year, which surely can’t be a coincidence given recent events.

With Keaton set to act as a mentor to the DCEU’s younger generation, it makes total sense that Batman Beyond would be one of the first items on the agenda, with the veteran Bruce Wayne passing on the mantle of the Caped Crusader to Terry McGinnis and acting in a role not dissimilar from the one Alfred played for him when he was in his prime as a close ally and confidant. But we’ve now heard that he might not be able to handle the unruly youngster alone.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Percy Jackson was being rebooted as a streaming series and that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max – the current plan is for Henry Cavill to also make an appearance in Batman Beyond, with the actor having recently signed a multi-picture contract of his own to extend his stay in the DCEU.

Superman’s appearance in the alternate future will establish that he and Bruce have been close friends for decades in this timeline, and the older version of the Man of Steel will also wear the silver costume he sported in the Batman Beyond animated series. Having been a recluse for decades, Bruce will reportedly seek out Clark’s help to try and set Terry on the right path, which both fits neatly into the story and allows fans the chance to see Keaton’s Batman and Cavill’s Superman interact on the big screen for the first time.