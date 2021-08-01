[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Lead The MCU And Sony’s Sinister Six

The Sinister Six are on their way to either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, that much we can guarantee. Sony exec Sanford Panitch said the villainous spinoff will be ready when it’s ready, marking at least the second time the studio have tried to get the project off the ground after Drew Goddard’s take was abandoned when The Amazing Spider-Man franchise imploded at the second hurdle.

According to a large volume of rumors, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature a multiversal version of the team comprised of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, although that’s yet to be confirmed.

Further speculation and scuttlebutt has touted a secondary Sinister Six to occupy the main SPUMC timeline with the potential to cross over into the MCU, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is reportedly being eyed as the founder and leader of the squad.

Of course, the veteran actor could be pretty busy with another superhero franchise having returned as Batman for the first time in 30 years as part of The Flash, and he’s expected to stick around the DCEU for a while. Two Sinister Six teams feels a little like overkill, even if the No Way Home unit will probably be defeated and sent back to their own timelines by the time the credits role. Then again, Keaton’s Vulture, Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven and possibly more like Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio would make for a star studded lineup.