Star Trek Actor Reportedly Being Eyed To Play Jay Garrick In The Flash Movie

For a character that dubs themselves the Fastest Man Alive, there’s a hint of irony in the fact that development on the DCEU’s Flash solo movie has moved at a snail’s pace. Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have all been attached to direct at various points since the project was first announced almost six years ago, with the script passing through multiple writers in the process.

No matter the behind-the-scenes reshuffles though, the one constant about the Scarlet Speedster’s big screen debut was always star Ezra Miller. But even that’s reportedly up for debate following the highly-publicized backlash the actor’s been facing after the viral video that showed him choking out a fan in Iceland. Neither Miller or the studio have publicly commented on the matter yet, but fans are already demanding that he be removed from the role, while rumors abound that Warner Bros. are intent on meeting the June 2022 release date with or without him.

While it still isn’t totally clear which direction the story will move in and what we’ll see, we’ve now heard that Jay Garrick is set to be a part of The Flash, with Star Trek actor Karl Urban one of the names being looked at for the role. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max, both of which were correct.

At this point, Urban is just one of several names on the shortlist (with the studio said to be eyeing actors in their mid-40s) and it’s unclear whether or not Garrick’s potential involvement would be a cameo, a Flashpoint-related plot development or something else entirely, but he’ll definitely be in the film. In any case, it seems as though WB are intent to hit the ground running whenever the movie industry gets the all-clear to return to business as usual and finally get The Flash in front of cameras, regardless of the outcome of Ezra Miller’s recent actions.