Lucasfilm is developing a new Star Wars movie based on Knights of the Old Republic, and according to a recent rumor, Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi could be producing, with Brie Larson in the lead role.

The Captain Marvel star has repeatedly expressed that she’d love to play a part in Star Wars. She even once auditioned for a role but didn’t get it. Now, according to a new report from Overlord DVD, a YouTube channel dedicated to the hearsay of that galaxy far, far away, Kathleen Kennedy wants to develop a movie centring around the Knights of the Old Republic stories. And apparently, the studio is asking Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi to unite and produce the project. Furthermore, as you can already assume, Brie Larson would play the main protagonist.

While director Rian Johnson is not exactly a well-respected figure among fans, due to all the controversies surrounding The Last Jedi, no one can deny that he’s an excellent filmmaker. Put him next to Taika Waititi, whose unusual brilliance has turned him into one of the hottest directors in the past couple of years, and you’ll realize that this ‘potential’ collaboration could be a dream come true for every nerd.

And what’s more, the two already have a lot of experience working on Star Wars. Taika Waititi recently appeared in The Mandalorian as the IG-11 droid unit and even directed the spectacular finale, and Johnson is a helmer of a main saga movie.

Of course, you should keep in mind that this YouTuber doesn’t exactly have the best track record, which is why we should probably take what they say with a grain of salt. Not to mention that Larson has already been heavily linked to Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie. Still, Rian Johnson’s future in the franchise has long been a subject of speculation, so it’d only make sense if the studio finally decided to go through with the filmmaker’s next project, whatever it may be.

What are your thoughts on a Star Wars collaboration between Johnson and Waititi, though? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.