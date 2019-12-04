Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now just over two weeks away from arriving in theaters and as one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year, if not the decade, the level of speculation around how it’ll manage to close the book on the Skywalker saga is through the roof. And while no one knows for sure just how J.J. Abrams plans to bring the curtain down, some pretty juicy details on the film’s ending have leaked online this week and they seem to be legitimate.

The always reliable MakingStarWars.net has released a report revealing what sounds to be a thrilling climax to the movie. MSW writes that a handful of trusted sources have seen TROS and can confirm that it all builds up to a lightsaber battle between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). This isn’t particularly shocking, given that we already know he’s the big bad. However, the extra gut-punch comes in the cameos that play a key role in the sequence.

The darkest point for the galaxy comes when both Kylo and Rey are left incapacitated by the villain. However, the voices of the Skywalker family – as well as a few other Force users – are then heard to speak to Rey. Following this, the heroine’s awoken and given the strength to take on Darth Sidious and defeat him for good. Apparently, Palpatine will perish when Rey is able to deflect his lightning blast back at him, with his own power destroying the villain once and for all.

Here’s how MSW puts it:

A fully rejuvenated Darth Sidious sits upon his stone throne on Exegol while the space battle happens above the dead world. Rey and Ben Solo lay incapacitated, used as a conduit for the Sith Lord (in a way some would consider to be unnatural). Sidious apparently weighs his options and chooses his granddaughter to be his apprentice. Seeking revenge against the Skywalker family for his defeat at Endor, Ben Solo is force pushed into the abyss of Exegol. An all powerful Sidious sends his Sith lightning into the sky above Exegol and the Resistance fleet is immobilized in space during the end battle. All seems lost when the voices of the Skywalker family speak to Rey, waking her up and revitalizing her for the last stand against the Sith Lord.

Anakin and Luke command Rey to awaken. Anakin and his children start the process. I’m told Yoda and Obi-Wan then follow down the line and are joined by the voices of other powerful Force users that helped get the Jedi lineage to this point, including Ezra Bridger and Ahsoka Tano. All of these voices are layered upon one another and the final voice is Leia’s and Rey awakens. Rey then rises and with the sabers of Anakin and Leia in both hands she approaches her grandfather, Darth Sidious. The Sith Lord stops his stream of power from electrifying the battle above. Realizing Rey means to stop him, Sidious blast the lightning from his fingertips at Rey. However, the young Jedi deflects the Sith Lord’s lightning back at the villain, his own power destroys him, and the Skywalkers have vanquished the Sith once and for all.

Sounds pretty thrilling, but that’s not all. In addition to this, the past few months have also seen a few other leaks that point to some major twists in Rise, including the truth of Rey’s heritage and her surprising connection to Palpatine, the identity of a secret mole and who exactly the Skywalker referred to in the title is. They all remain unconfirmed for now, of course, but one way or another, everything will be revealed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits the big screen on December 20th.