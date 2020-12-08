Stephen King’s Back With Another Streaming Recommendation

If you have an Amazon Prime account and trust one of the world’s most prolific writers, you may want to take a look at the indie flick Wade in the Water. According to Stephen King, it’s very much worth a watch, as he enthusiastically stated on his Twitter account last week when he called it “a little movie with a big heart.”

King points out that the pic is devoid of any major special effects or expensive sets, but he makes note of the performances of the film’s two leads, Tom E. Nicholson and Danika Golembek. Luckily, he isn’t alone in thinking it’s a fantastic movie, either, as critics have praised it for its intimate storytelling and compelling writing, so it’s one that you may not want to sleep on.

WADE IN THE WATER (Amazon Prime): No big FX, no expensive sets, but two pretty exceptional performances. It's a little movie with a big heart. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 4, 2020

Wade in the Water tells the story of an ordinary man who accidentally receives a disc containing child pornography. Having dealt with childhood abuse, he finds himself unable to turn the information over to the police, instead making the choice to track down and kill the pedophile who the disc was meant for. But in an interesting twist, the pedophile’s daughter manages to track the would-be vigilante down first, and thus ensues a story about morality and unexpected friendship.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Stephen King has made recommendations for shows and movies on Twitter. In recent months, he’s been giving people plenty to keep up with during quarantine, such as his suggestion of Escape at Dannemora and his endorsement of the incredibly unusual film Deranged Granny. One thing’s certain, though, and that’s if one of the world’s most beloved writers tells you something’s worth your time, there’s a pretty good chance it is, so make sure to take a look at Wade in the Water.