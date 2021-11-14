Steve Rogers Trends As Captain America 4 Tease Ignites Controversy

We got our first real nugget of information regarding Anthony Mackie’s first feature film outing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America the other day, when producer Nate Moore teased an underdog story that would even paint Sam Wilson with shades of Rocky Balboa.

It’s an interesting approach to a character that’s already saved the world several times over as part of the Avengers, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s sociopolitical subtext and resonant themes were always guaranteed to factor into Mackie’s first time flying solo on the big screen as the franchise’s resident star-spangled superhero.

However, some fans took issue with the notion of Sam having to spend his first standalone movie fighting from underneath when Steve Rogers had things come pretty easy to him by comparison during his own ascension as Captain America, which ignited a heated debate on social media.

wasn’t that the whole point of FATWS though? also very weird that *ahem* people like steve rogers and john walker got the title of cap literally given to them but only sam has to earn it 🧐 https://t.co/oVdqiJrLkT — ines 🌳 (@limescrimes) November 13, 2021

@MarvelStudios This is unacceptable. 1. You already told that arc in Falcon & the Winter Soldier. 2. Sam Wilson doesn't have to "earn" anything. He IS Captain America as much as Steve Rogers. Stop this nonsense. https://t.co/sHKTcSzKz9 — cranMary sauce (@knoxdiver) November 13, 2021

Steve Rogers original job description was to sing, dance, add some razzle dazzle to boost morale and he just… decided to lead secret military operations. BUT NOW SAM WILSON NEEDS TO SHOW SOME ID?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/9O2cLD3QXy — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) November 13, 2021

– Fought against Thanos (+ his army) twice

– Steve Rogers passed the title/shield to him specifically

– Already had a show dedicated to him "earning it"

🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/ZwJNTEiIxZ — Fuzk (@TheRealFuzk) November 14, 2021

GTFOH he has long already earned it by being an exemplary human being that Steve Rogers trusted and believed in. https://t.co/NSRbAV8ct9 — Laiks Marei 😷 (@laiksmarei) November 14, 2021

I thought he earned it since he shared the same sentiments as Steve Rogers 😤 that why he left the shield with him!!! https://t.co/9s0c9GS9R4 — Ellarstiles (@mamilorian) November 14, 2021

New Concept Art Offers A Great Look At Sam Wilson's Captain America 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After everything Falcon did…he still hasn’t earned the Cap Title?



What’s the point of the show on Disney…thought he earned it when Steve Rogers asked him to be Cap America 🥴 https://t.co/vPa3MTDNVl — #ForeverBeThePrice (@RejiYates) November 14, 2021

Sorry but Steve NEVER said: I'm captain America he always said that he's Steve Rogers. And mf went through a War,

And got frozen in ice for 70 years. They both went through some shit — Literally Anakin Fricking Skywalker (@Anakin501stPadm) November 14, 2021

Seeing a lot of Steve Rogers bashing for some reason in response to Sam having to “earn the title”, but Steve already earned it too. First his kind-hearted nature and his actions, like when he was sidelined during the war, but defied orders to free the Howling Commandos. — Chris Moore (@MooreSaiyan) November 14, 2021

Yeah. Even white people looking at this sideways…Steve Rogers did stage shows to earn the Title. Sam has to save the world twice. — JamesATL (@JamesATL4) November 14, 2021

I’m sorry but you’re telling me Steve Rogers literally giving it to him isn’t good enough?? He’s already “earned it” already stop being a bunch of cucks https://t.co/LluSbnW0BW — crop mama 🌽🫐 (@courtrose15) November 14, 2021

Why Should #SamWilson Earn his Stripes or Prove Himself to be Captain America? When Last I Checked Mr. Steve Rogers was Given the Honor to be #CaptainAmerica!!! https://t.co/qewGtjuy5X — shawn swint (@deadcon8) November 14, 2021

It’s perfectly in keeping with the MCU fanbase to make mountains out of molehills and read much too deep between the lines, especially when we’re talking about a solitary soundbite from a veteran Marvel Studios producer. Captain America 4 is a long way away, so the minor furor will have long since blown over by the time the finished product actually arrives in theaters.