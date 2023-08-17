‘Strays’ voice cast and characters: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and more

People love dog movies. That’s why so many of them have been made, they do very well at the box office! Moviegoers have enjoyed so many movies featuring dogs over the years – including Homeward Bound, Beethoven, Dog Gone, 101 Dalmatians, Bolt, Secret Life of Pets and All Dogs Go to Heaven.

All of these dog movies have something in common: They are gentle family films meant to be enjoyed by fans of all ages. The latest movie featuring dogs as main characters called Strays is very, very different.

It’s a raunchy, R-rated comedy featuring copious amounts of curse words, street drugs, and violence. The story follows a pack of four street dogs who want to get revenge on a bad dog owner who was cruel to the main character – Reggie (played by Will Ferrell).

The script contains talk of dog poop and leg humping, and the only thing it has in common with previous films featuring dogs is… well, dogs.

Strays follows a naïve Border Terrier named Reggie who is abandoned by his mean owner — Doug (played by Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte) — to live on the streets. At first, Reggie believes Doug would never abandon him and that there must be a good explanation for his unhappy situation.

But when Reggie starts hanging around with a clever and raunchy Boston Terrier named Bug, he comes to realize that he was victimized by his owner and that Doug was heartless.

With his innocence lost, Reggie decides to seek revenge. Luckily, he is not alone on his quest, and is joined by Bug and a rag tag dog pack on an epic adventure to help Reggie get back home and make Doug pay for his cruelty.

So, who were the voice actors that were cast to play the naughty, foul-mouthed characters in Strays?

Reggie: Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell plays the initially innocent pup named Reggie, who is mistreated by his bad owner Doug. He is a good boy and is helped by his new crew to see the light about his bad owner and survive on the mean streets. Together with his new pack, Reggie toughens up, learns how to survive on the streets, and sets out with his new pack to seek revenge on Doug.

Bug: Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx does the voice work for Reggie’s fast-talking, street smart friend Bug, a Boston terrier whose small size belies big personality. Bug loves to live free on the streets and he despises owners. Underneath his tough exterior, though, he’s a kind soul who cares about his crew. Celebrated for his immense comedic and acting talent, fans love Foxx in films that include Django Unchained, Ray, and Dream Girls.

Maggie: Isla Fisher

Wedding Crashers comedy star Isla Fisher voices the clever Australian Shepherd named Maggie who helps Reggie and Bug on their vengeful adventure after she is ignored by her owner in favor of a new, designer dog. Maggie helps the pack by using her sense of smell, as she has one of the best noses in town.

Hunter: Randall Park

Fresh Off the Boat actor Randall Park is the voice for a tough-looking Great Dane by the name of Hunter, who turns out to be a sensitive dog with a crush on Maggie.

Park is a comedic actor who has also starred in The Interview, and played Jimmy Woo in Marvel’s WandaVision.

Doug: Will Forte

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte plays the villainous dog owner Doug. He’s a boozehound and a bozo who treats his dog reggie with no love or respect.

Forte has appeared in a number of TV series and movies, including The Last Man on Earth and The Lego Movie.

Willie: Brett Gelman

Brett Gelman is part of the Strays cast playing a mean Animal Control officer named Willy, who viewers will be happy to see get punished in a funny (and very gross) way. Fans will recognize Gelman from his work on the popular sci fi series Stranger Things.

Dolores The Couch: Sofia Vergara

Yes, Sofia Vergara actually plays a couch in this film. She voices the (sexy?) couch that Bug has feelings for. Actually, it’s not so strange that Vergara is voicing a piece of furniture in her latest acting project – the actress is also a businesswoman with her own furniture line called the Sofia Vergara Collection, which includes couches.

Himself: Dennis Quaid

Critics who have seen previews are already calling this movie cameo by Dennis Quaid hilarious. Fans of Quaid will likely love his cameo in Strays because they have already enjoyed his acting chops in such films as The Parent Trap, The Right Stuff, The Rookie, and The Big Easy over the years.