Stories from DC FanDome are now stacking up, including a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, teasers for The Flash‘s seventh season and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and various other looks at the future of different franchises. We’ve also learnt a lot more about James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which has dropped a teaser and confirmation of the full cast of villains and anti-heroes set to appear in the 2021 movie. A panel at the virtual event has shown off the members of Task Force X, too, including the first big screen outing for King Shark.

A fan favorite for his appearances in The Flash and Harley Quinn, King Shark’s most defining feature is that, well, he’s a giant walking shark. The behind-the-scenes featurette for The Suicide Squad, which you can catch above, gives us a few glimpses of the character, including what seems to be him in the process of biting down on an unfortunate victim.

The Suicide Squad Reveals First Look At King Shark 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Steve Agee is taking on the role of the live-action King Shark, with the voice for the CGI version of the villain yet to be confirmed. There’ve been several different takes on the character in DC’s history, including as Nanaue, the Hawaii-born humanoid son of a Shark God. However, the casting of Agee for live scenes means The Suicide Squad will likely employ a similar approach to The Flash, wherein Shay Lamden is a marine biologist transformed by the S.T.A.R. Labs particle accelerator explosion, who later fights to maintain his humanity.

Whatever the backstory for the character, we’re looking forward to seeing how King Shark fits into what appears to be a pretty awesome take on Task Force X in The Suicide Squad. Given that the director has claimed he was allowed to do pretty much as he wanted with the material, we’d expect there to be a lot of the high-octane energy and humor that he brought to Guardians of the Galaxy. Plus, who doesn’t love a giant talking shark?