The Suicide Squad’s Secret Villain Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Seeing as Task Force X is made up of villains, the big bad the team goes up against needs to be pretty bad indeed. 2016’s Suicide Squad had the gang facing down Cara Delevingne’s Enchantress and her plans to destroy the world. James Gunn’s upcoming reboot/sequel The Suicide Squad, meanwhile, is expected to stay away from magic, but it is reportedly throwing another world-level threat the Squad’s way. And they’re a major figure in DC comics lore.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Viola Davis was returning in the film, and who revealed that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max – have informed us that the movie will have a secret villain and according to our intel, the ultimate antagonist of the sequel is Vandal Savage. From what we understand, there’ll be two villains in TSS, both of whom can be described as dictators, referred to as the Mayor and the General. The General’s identity is not yet known, but we can confirm that the Mayor is none other than the aforementioned immortal tyrant.

What’s more, sources say Savage is the role that Joaquin Cosio is filling in the ensemble. The Mexican actor previously voiced Scorpion in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so this will be his second time playing a comic book villain. The Suicide Squad also marks the second time Vandal Savage has been portrayed in live-action, following Caspar Crumb’s turn in the Arrowverse.

From what we understand, the sequel’s plot is set to see the group of anti-heroes on the hunt for some kind of alien monster. After the initial team – including stars Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker and more – is killed while battling it, Amanda Waller will send in her top operatives – such as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Idris Elba’s Vigilante – to do the job instead.

The Suicide Squad isn’t due to hit cinemas until August, 2021, so we’ve got plenty of time to speculate about the exact nature of the storyline and what Vandal Savage is up to, but if you have any thoughts of your own, be sure to share them down below.