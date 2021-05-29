Sylvester Stallone Reportedly Developing Sequels To More Of His Old Movies

Throughout a career that dates back over half a century, whether through coincidence or design, Sylvester Stallone has been involved in more sequels than just about any other actor in the history of cinema.

As well as making eight outings as Rocky Balboa, although he’s sitting out Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, he’s thrown on John Rambo’s iconic headband on six occasions. On top of that, there’s still chatter he’ll be playing Barney Ross for a fourth time should The Expendables franchise continue, while his role as Ray Breslin in Escape Plan opposite Arnold Schwarznegger led to a pair of VOD follow ups.

If that still wasn’t enough, he co-wrote and directed Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive and showed up onscreen for an uncredited cameo, made a blink and you’ll miss it appearance in French comedy Taxi 3, chewed on the scenery as The Toymaker in Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, and teamed up with James Gunn for both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Suicide Squad.

Demolition Man 2 was also announced to be in development last year, but insider Daniel Richtman reports that Stallone is working on even more sequels to his back catalogue, although the tipster doesn’t offer any further information as to what they might be, so we’re firmly in speculative territory.

Looking at potential candidates, though, Sly revealed his plans to remake Cobra as a TV series, he’s tried to convince Kurt Russell that Tango & Cash 2 was something worth doing, and he voiced his desire to return to Cliffhanger before a female-driven reboot was given the green light. The rest of his filmography doesn’t boast much in the way of sequel potential, but Stallone has proven he’s more than game for playing the same characters on numerous occasions, so we’ll just have to wait and see.