Sylvester Stallone And Robert Rodriguez Developing Cobra TV Show

Who would have thought that in 2019 we would find ourselves in the midst of a full-blown Sylvester Stallone comeback? Sure, the veteran action hero is still churning out direct-to-video genre flicks, but his return as Rocky Balboa in Creed saw him score his first Academy Award nomination in almost 40 years, he’s launched his own production company, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has Rambo: Last Blood hitting theaters this weekend.

The 73 year-old is certainly keeping himself busy, and it looks like one of his lesser-known characters could be next in line for an update. It was reported several months ago that Stallone was developing a TV show based on Cobra, the incredibly-violent 1986 cult classic, and now the actor has revealed the surprising news that he’s working on the project with multi-hyphenate filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

During a recent interview to promote Last Blood, Sly gave an update on the status of the Cobra series and it seems that Rodriguez will be heavily involved, so much so that it’s being referred to as his baby.

“I’m talking with Robert Rodriguez right now about Cobra, which looks like that could happen. It’s basically his baby now.”

Stallone had mentioned in the past that Cobra was going to be designed as a series for streaming services, but with Rodriguez now onboard it seems increasingly likely that the project will end up on the From Dusk Till Dawn and Spy Kids director’s El Rey network. Whether rebooting such a quintessentially 80’s movie as Cobra in a modern setting is a good idea is up for debate, especially without Stallone reprising his role as the title character, but virtually every property with any kind of name value is getting repurposed these days, so it hardly comes as a surprise.