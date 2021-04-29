We still don’t know anything about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, but you can guarantee it’s going to be one of the weirdest and wildest installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. Director Taika Waititi admitted a long time ago that it’ll be twice as crazy as Ragnarok, and that’s definitely shaping up to be the case based on the cast alone.

As well as Chris Hemsworth’s returning title hero, we’re getting a buff Natalie Portman wielding Mjolnir as Jane Foster makes her return to the MCU, and Christian Bale going bald as cosmic warlord Gorr the God Butcher. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be dropping by, too, with Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster also set alongside Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon as Asgard’s premiere theatrical troupe. And that’s without even mentioning Melissa McCarthy joining the troupe as the in-universe actress playing Hela, and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Plenty of grainy photos snapped from a distance have been making the rounds online since production kicked off in April, but Waititi has now taken to social media and revealed some black-and-white set pics, and one of them even seems to tease a cosmic setting of some sort, with stars being glimpsed behind the director.

New Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Tease Cosmic Setting 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having been delayed several times as a result of the multiple Phase Four reshuffles, Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t going to hit theaters until May 2022, but it stands every chance of rocketing past a billion dollars at the box office given the high esteem that both Ragnarok and Hemsworth’s Thor are held in by fans, coupled with the promise of another insane intergalactic adventure. One that’ll include a totally wild and wacky cast of characters.