Thanos’ Snap May Be Used To Get Rid Of Weasel For Deadpool 3

After almost a year spent waiting for any concrete developments on Deadpool 3, the Merc with a Mouth’s long-awaited introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally started gathering some momentum following the news that writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin had been hired to tackle the script, and the duo will no doubt be working very closely with Ryan Reynolds.

The leading man was the main driving force in bringing the foul-mouthed superhero to the big screen in the first place, having been attached to the project since 2004, half a decade before he even played Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, while also producing and being very involved in the screenplays for Fox’s duology that raked in over $1.5 billion at the box office.

Now that writers are in place, the next move will be finding a director and filling out the supporting cast. Of course, fans would love for Josh Brolin’s Cable to return, but one franchise stalwart who definitely won’t be involved is T.J. Miller. The 39 year-old has faced a series of assault allegations over the last several years, and there’s no chance that the Disney-owned Marvel Studios would even consider hiring him.

In fact, a recent leak that purportedly offers up some major Deadpool 3 story details claims that the entire Fox ensemble will be wiped out as a result of Thanos’ Snap. This means that Miller’s Weasel will not be invited back, and the Merc will reportedly even reference the actor’s absence with a fourth wall break that’ll presumably cut pretty close to the bone based on the severity of the charges he’s faced.

“The film will open with the entire established supporting cast of the Deadpool franchise getting snapped away,” says the leak. “With Weasel getting snapped off screen to avoid using TJ Miller, which will be referenced in a 4th wall break. Deadpool will assume this happened due to him time traveling at the end of Deadpool 2 and attempt to fix it.”

Of course, there’s every chance that Wade will be able to bring back the likes of Cable, Vanessa and Domino through time travel shenanigans, or even the multiverse. At this point, we don’t know what the writers have in store and so it’s hard to say if this will be a permanent thing or they’ll only be gone for a short time. But either way, it sounds like Weasel definitely won’t be showing up in Deadpool 3.