‘That’s half of what you spent on ‘The Flash’ movie nobody saw’: Picketing stars incinerate Warner Bros. for celebrating $100 million strike savings

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav became the latest high-profile executive to out himself as being completely disconnected from reality, when he celebrated the pause in production caused by the writers’ and actors’ strike saving the company $100 million.

Of course, he conveniently neglected to mention that WBD as a whole has lost over a billion dollars in the second financial quarter of 2023 alone, but it was his brainless comments on being able to monetize the biggest shutdown to hit Hollywood in decades that raised the ire of those manning the picket lines.

Speaking to The Wrap, Mythic Quest star Naomi Ekperigin saw an opportunity to take a shot at The Flash, and you can be sure that she didn’t miss.

Image via Warner Bros.

“That’s like half of what you spent on The Flash movie that nobody saw. That really gets you out of the hole you put yourself into when you made the merger.”

Community alum Charley Koontz also weighed in, noting the hypocrisy in viewing $100 million as an amount worth valuing, even though it’s significantly lower than what the striking creatives are asking for.

“I think it’s interesting that today, $100 million is a lot to them. That’s a great savings for them today. Before, it was a pittance, it’s not worth making anything that [will earn less than] that… But that’s also a fraction of what we’re asking for. So you know, if David Zaslav is counting his quarters, maybe he can stock that away and put this to bed sooner rather than later.”

We can only hope for everybody’s sake that the strikes do end in the near future, but maybe it’s better if wealthy boardroom members stop flouting nine-figure successes while people out there are literally being paid pennies in residuals.