The 10 best animated romantic movies

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? We may not all have Shakespeare’s romantic writing skills, but we can all enjoy a romantic story brought to life with the power of animation.

Sometimes we all just need a little reminder that love is good and alive in the world, or maybe we just need a good movie to watch with tasty snacks and someone special. From classic romantic tales, to deep and impactful dramas, these animated movies have something for everyone in search of love.

From Up On Poppy Hill

We all know just how legendary Hayao Miyazaki is, but plenty of people overlook one of the few times his eldest son, Gorou Miyazaki, got to direct a film for Studio Ghibli. The romance between Umi Matsuzaki and Shun Kazama that blossoms, gets killed off by the frosts of fate, and blossoms again all takes place while a group of students tries to save a historic building from being torn down, with the Olympic games on the way. Don’t be among those who overlook the deeper cuts in the Studio Ghibli catalogue, give this one a shot!

Shrek & Shrek 2

There are two kinds of people in this world; those who got absolute chills down their spines as Shrek raced towards Fiona while Jennifer Saunders belted “Holding Out for a Hero,” and filthy liars who say otherwise. Who cares if it breaks the rules a bit to include two movies in one spot on a list; Fiona and Shrek’s romance is as goofy as it is seriously heartwarming. Heck, add Shrek Forever After in there and bawl your eyes out.

Nevermind just watch them all in order! Yeah, even the not-as-good third movie — you know you want to!

Doukyusei

Based on the hit manga with the same name, Doukyusei is the story of two high school boys who seem so incredibly different, yet fall head over heels in love. The watercolor-style animation is simply gorgeous, and the story is that perfect kind of heartwarming that we romantics-at-heart are always looking for. You don’t need to be on the LGBTQ+ crew to really enjoy this one, either; it’s a masterfully crafted story that literally anyone can enjoy.

Corpse Bride

Horror nuts need cute romantic stories too, and there’s no other film quite so macabre, that gets the heart beating quite like Corpse Bride. Victor Van Dort and Victoria Everglot are hesitant about their arranged marriage at first, but it’s so touching to see how deeply they fall in love. Because hey, you really gotta love someone to turn down a smoking cold undead wife, right? Emily even sacrifices her chance to finally be a bride for their love, so you know it’s the real thing.

Your Name

This is one of those movies that will punch you in the gut harder — but in a good way — the less you know before going in. The basics you do need to know is that a girl named Mitsuha Miyamizu and a boy named Taki Tachibana suddenly switch bodies, and get to know each other through controlling the other’s physical form. I really don’t want to accidentally spoil the end by getting into the mystery side of the plot, or the climax that will leave you in tears. Just trust me, bring some tissues, and get ready to feel your heart swell!

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Despite any rumors you’ve heard over the years, there is no official confirmation that Goofy’s wife and Max’s mother has passed away. However, it’s obvious one of the most beloved goofballs in animated history deserves his share of romance too!

That’s part of the beauty of this film. The focus may not be entirely on Goofy and his new girlfriend Sylvia Marpole, but how often do we even see such wholesome and heartwarming depictions of two older adults finding love like this? It may not be a “dim the slights and snuggle up close” kind of Neflix and chill kind of romantic movie, but it absolutely is a love story worth watching.

A Silent Voice

There are undeniably a lot of problematic tropes found in media featuring disabled people, which is part of what makes A Silent Voice that much more special. The animators went to great lengths to have the characters communicate in fully-accurate Japanese Sign Language, and showed some of the harsh realities some disabled people face while growing up and trying to find love. All of this in one convenient package, to leave you clutching the nearest soft object to your chest while watching every twist and turn.

Just one quick warning: A Silent Voice does contain some dark subject matter at points, so it might be good to look up content warnings about the film to make sure you’re in an okay mental space before putting it on.

Anastasia

1997’s Anastasia will always be remembered as one of Don Bluth’s greatest creations of all time. This fictionalization of the real life Romanov story is incredibly sweet. Dmitri and Anya’s relationship is so touching, and his sacrifice to ensure she finally has the family she’s always wanted is enough to even make grown adults shed tears.

Just stay as far away as possible from the dumpster fire “sequel” movie Bartok: The Magnificent. You’ll thank me later.

Thumbelina

Alright, maybe I just have a soft spot for Don Bluth, but every time Prince Cornelius pops up right as Thumbelina is about to lose hope in finding him and sings, “And I’ll never let you fall,” it’s time to cue the waterworks. Yes, this is a goofy little classic romance story suitable for kids but hey, sometimes an extremely cheesy story is still good, dang it! May we all be Thumbelinas who find our Prince Corneliuses out there.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends

I was fortunate enough to see this movie during its limited theatrical run in the United States, and I am not exaggerating when I say it left me openly bawling my eyes out. I had even brought the love of my life to the theater with me, who had no knowledge of the rest of the series the movie is based on, and they were sobbing equally alongside me.

This movie is the ultimate depiction of what it takes to reveal the most vulnerable parts of yourself to the person you love, and the glorious results for doing so. Whether you watch the rest of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War to have full context for the movie or not, it’s an unforgettable experience.