The 10 best Anna Kendrick movies

The career of Anna Kendrick has been amazing to keep up with since she got her start in the late ’90s. The stunning actress has received several awards over the course of her career, proving that she knows what she’s doing in the Hollywood industry. She’s even lent her voice to some animated roles meant for young audiences of children in the past.

Anna’s acting resume is incredible to reflect on since she’s starred in so many memorable movies. What makes things even better and more exciting in regard to Anna is that it doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

Camp

Anna starred in a 2003 musical comedy called Camp. The movie tells a story of a group of teenagers who come together during their summer season to connect through the art of music, theater, and dance. Tons of heavy-hitting topics are touched on in this movie including pressure from parents, sexual identity, and healing from the heartbreak of a failed relationship. Anna plays Fritzi, a girl who is comfortable sabotaging others under the right circumstances.

Up in the Air

Up in the Air is arguably Anna’s breakout and career-launching role. She even received an Oscar nomination after starring in it. The 2009 movie stars Anna alongside George Clooney, Jason Bateman, and Vera Farmiga. Up in the Air features a group of people called downsizers who are hired professionally to fire others from various businesses. Much importance is placed on face-to-face communication when ending a business relationship, and Anna shows up as a young and sprightly worker, ready to take on the day. She takes on the role of a kind-hearted person who wants to make a difference in the workforce. Sadly, she immediately realizes the real world is a much darker place than she realized. The art of firing employees can be done respectfully, yet it still often leads to heartache and turmoil.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Scott Pilgrim vs the World is a 2010 movie based on a beloved comic book about a young man who realizes he must fight back against his new girlfriend’s ex-partners in order to have a long-lasting and healthy relationship with her. He’s on his mission to win a chance at love with the girl of his dreams. Kendrick plays Stacey, his knowledgeable older sister in the movie. When Scott goes to Stacey for advice, her dry sarcasm mixed with wise insight makes him question his life choices. Ultimately, he decides that fighting for a relationship with his dream girl is worthwhile.

Pitch Perfect

The entire Pitch Perfect movie franchise is noteworthy and all three movies are filled with so much incredible music. Anna stars in the franchise alongside Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Elizabeth Banks, and Hailee Steinfeld. The first movie in 2012 focuses on Anna’s character, desperate to avoid ending up in a cliche college clique. She ends up in a clique anyway but realizes things might be just fine if she has the freedom to sing her heart out. Some of the most popular songs from the first flick include “Riff Off,” “Trebles Finals,” and “Pool Mashup.” “Cups” was undoubtedly the biggest hit to come from Pitch Perfect.

The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years is a 2014 musical romance starring Anna in the leading role opposite Jeremy Jordan. The movie tells a story of a struggling young actress making her way through New York City. She crosses paths with a successful writer and they totally hit it off. At first, their relationship seems like it belongs in a fairytale book. He brings up the notion of marriage to her, and she agrees to be a perfect wife to him. After getting engaged, they sing together for the first time and experience the magic of their harmonizing tones. Eventually, things start to crumble and fall apart. They open up about their failed marriage from two very different perspectives.

Into the Woods

Kendrick has another opportunity to show off her singing chops in 2014’s Into the Woods. The musical fantasy stars Emily Blunt, Chris Pine, Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, and James Corden alongside Anna. It tells the enchanted story of a witch and a baker who interact with Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Cinderella, and other fairytale characters in the midst of an outlandish adventure. Anna plays none other than Cinderella in this movie, even though the fictional princess is usually blonde. “Steps of the Palace” is Kendrick’s memorable song from the film.

The Accountant

The Accountant is a 2016 action thriller and would-be love story. Ben Affleck stars as Christian Wolff, a brilliant mathematics genius who relates to numbers better than his fellow human beings. He works with dangerous criminal organizations and bad guys as an undercover accountant, crunching numbers for the worst possible people in society. He keeps his cover by pretending to be a small-town CPA. Eventually, his connection to such dangerous people starts to take a toll on his own personal life and safety. Kendrick’s Dana Cummings is the woman Christian falls head over heels in love with. In the end, he’s unable to express his true emotions to her so he fails at creating a deeper connection.

Trolls

Kendrick plays Poppy in the 2016 animated jukebox comedy film, Trolls. At this point in time, just about everyone knows that Justin has an amazing singing voice after his time performing with the boy band *NSYNC from the late ’90s to the early 2000s. Eventually, Justin went off on his own and pursued a successful solo career.

That being said, it says a lot about Anna’s talent that she was able to hold her own next to Justin in the studio. Trolls was first released in 2016, falling into the family-comedy genre. The story follows the misadventures and mishaps of the colorful little creatures.

A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor is one of the more intense movie roles Anna has snagged for herself over the years. The 2018 mystery comedy tells the story of a woman named Stephanie, a single mom and vlogger living in the state of Connecticut.

She meets a woman named Emily who enchants her in every way. Stephanie aspires to be like her newfound friend since Emily comes across as such a glamorous and successful woman. Things take a turn when Emily suddenly disappears into thin air.

Alice, Darling

Alice, Darling is Anna’s most recent role, premiering in 2022. The drama thriller is about a woman named Alice who decides to enjoy a lovely vacation with two of her closest girlfriends. She needs to take a break from reality after splitting up with her psychologically abusive boyfriend.

Unfortunately for her, going on a trip isn’t enough to escape her boyfriend’s dangerous plotting. She must do everything in her power to remain courageous while fighting back against him and his mental anguish.