The 10 best Garfield movies, TV shows, specials, and where to watch them

Garfield, the lasagna-loving orange tabby with an insatiable appetite and the cutest butt, is set to make a triumphant return to bless our screens in 2024, joined by his questionable canine companion, Odie, of course.

Crafted by Jim Davis and initially introduced in 1976, Garfield transitioned to nationwide syndication in 1978, becoming the beloved character we know today. Since then, this lazy yet cynically charming cat has reigned over our hearts, as all orange cats do!

What enhances the appeal of this delightful feline’s adventures is not only his charm but also the absence of any social or political commentary in the strips. After all, who among us doesn’t resonate with Garfield’s penchant for lazing, and his Monday blues? His carefree adventures on languid afternoons and never-ending quest for the perfect place to slumber offer a much-needed diversion from our daily schedules.

Infused with his sarcastic wit, clever remarks, and undeniable cuteness, Garfield has seamlessly cemented its status as an iconic source of comic strip joy. Once the holder of the Guinness World Record for being the world’s most widely syndicated comic strip, Garfield has been delighting audiences for an impressive 45 years.

However, this lasagna-loving cat’s legacy extends beyond the comic strip realm, boasting 5 movies, 3 TV shows, and 12 Primetime Emmy Specials. As we eagerly await the return of our favorite indoor cat in a new outdoor escapade, let’s take a moment to indulge in the best Garfield movies, TV shows, and specials that have left a lasting paw print on our hearts.

TV Series

1. Garfield and Friends (1988-1994)

Where to watch: Peacock

Aired on CBS as part of its Saturday morning children’s lineup, Garfield and Friends features animated storylines adapted from the comic strip Garfield and Davis’s other comic strip U.S. Acres. Spanning a total of 7 seasons and 121 episodes, it is a purr-fectly delightful binge-watch buffet. The show brilliantly turns mundane moments into comedy gold and features the perpetually puzzled pooch Odie and the forever clueless owner Jon Arbuckle, by Garfield’s side.

2. The Garfield Show (2009-2016)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (4 seasons), Netflix (2 seasons)

The Garfield Show found its way to US television in Nov. 2009 and ran for 5 seasons with 107 episodes. It is set in a different universe than Garfield and Friends and transforms Garfield into a talking character. It features many new characters like Vito, an Italian chef, Harry, a stray cat and nemesis to Garfield, and Squeak, Garfield’s mouse friend who lives in Jon’s house.

The show also makes Liz a main character and reestablishes Arlene as Garfield’s potential love interest. The eclectic crew of pals—Odie, Garfield, and Nermal, “the world’s cutest kitten” together navigate the world with mischief on their menu.

3. Garfield Originals (2019-2020)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 2D animated short series was the most recent addition to the franchise before the 2024 film was announced. Though only consisting of 24 episodes composed of 120 short films of thirty seconds each, Garfield Originals offers a fresh take on the beloved Garfield character. The series premiered in France on December 6, 2019, with 12 episodes, with the remaining episodes released on June 17, 2020. Despite not being a typical “series,” Garfield Originals is a ticket to a laughter-filled adventure featuring humor that resonates with the new-age audience.

Movies

1. Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Where to watch: Disney Plus and Hulu

With Garfield: The Movie, the cutest cat in town had a spectacular big-screen debut in the summer of 2004. The movie introduces viewers to Liz and the neighborhood cats, Nermal and Arlene, while essentially narrating the beginning of Garfield’s travels and the entry of Odie into the family.

The story begins with our brash and gregarious protagonist becoming entangled in a conspiracy involving Odie, and a shady TV host named Happy Chapman who intends to send the gullible puppy to the pound. Garfield then sets out to rescue Odie, creating a cinematic treat that’s equal parts funny and heartwarming.

2. Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Where to watch: Tubi

Three direct-to-video films were released after Garfield: The Movie and its sequel, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, came out in 2006. The second of the three is Garfield’s Fun Fest, which is a sequel to 2007’s Garfield Gets Real (2007).

The 30th annual Fun Fest, a carnival-style celebration honoring the funniest comic strip character, is the focal point of the plot of Garfield’s Fun Fest. Garfield downplays altering his comic routine of 29 years for this year’s Annual Fun Fest dance with Arlene. But when Arlene teams up with Ramone, everything falls apart in Garfield’s world. His effort at a new act fails miserably, and Ramone’s heckling breaks his heart and humbles him. As Garfield discovers the value of staying true to who he is, the film blends humor, friendship, and a hint of wisdom.

Specials

1. Garfield’s Halloween Adventure (1985)

Where to watch: Peacock

In the spooky special Garfield’s Halloween Adventure, Garfield and Odie go on a trick-or-treating adventure that turns out to be more than they imagined. They spend the night dressed as pirates and have an eerie encounter with an enigmatic elderly man. This animated spectacular, full of humor and just the right amount of spookiness, perfectly captures the spirit of Halloween humor. It’s a timeless treat for all ages, proving that even a ghostly adventure can’t keep a good cat down. It originally aired on CBS on Oct. 30, 1985, and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

2. Garfield’s Babes and Bullets (1989)

Where to watch: Peacock

Garfield’s Babes and Bullets is a detective parody, reimagining Garfield as a private detective named Sam Spayed attempting to solve the murder mystery of Professor O’Tabby, who apparently drove off a clifftop road. The animated special features a film noir atmosphere with a dash of suspense and a heap of humor. If you didn’t already guess it, our tubby tabby proves his knack for wisecracks and solves the case. The 24-minute special is a cat-tastic blend of innovation and familiarity.

3. A Garfield Christmas (1987)

Where to watch: Peacock

The festive season gets a feline twist in this Christmas special as Garfield, Odie, and Jon head to the Arbuckle family farm for the holiday season. Davis, who wrote the teleplay, cited A Garfield Christmas as semi-autobiographical as the story captures Garfield learning the real meaning of Christmas, which is taken from Davis’ own experience. Every scene, from Odie’s doggie caroling to Garfield’s search for the ideal gift, combines sentimentality and humor, making up for a purr-fect Christmas watch.

4. Garfield: His 9 Lives (1988)

Where to watch: Peacock

All cats have nine lives, and so does Garfield. Six of the ten sections of Jim Davis’ 1984 collection of illustrated short stories, which features the nine lives of Garfield, are adapted for this delightful 48-minute journey. It delves into Garfield’s previous incarnations, ranging from a spoiled pet of a pharaoh, to a disastrous science experiment. The clever narrative is both intelligent and hilarious as the 10 segments of the special explain how Garfield’s previous lives influenced different facets of his personality. It also spills the beans on his fear of the veterinarian, so you won’t want to miss this one!

5. Garfield on the Town (1983)

Where to watch: Peacock

Garfield on the Town is the first special in the franchise to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. In the story, our plump hero gets lost downtown after unintentionally falling out of Jon’s car and gets a pawse from the familiar to explore the cityscape. As he continues his urban escapades, we also learn about Garfield’s life before getting into Jon’s household as he is reunited with his mother Sonja in an abandoned Italian restaurant, from where he picked up his love of lasagna. Sounds intriguing? His city adventures in Garfield on the Town leave viewers beaming from ear to ear.