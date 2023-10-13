The 12 best new documentaries of 2023, so far

It's been a stellar year for the format, but what are the most engrossing documentaries that have come out in 2023?

Documentaries can be informative, engaging, and even a little bit silly, but the way they get to the heart of complex topics can make for some truly brilliant content. Plus, there’s the fact that no matter what you’re trying to dive into, a documentary about it likely exists.

2023 has seen a wealth of great docs being released across multiple platforms, but with so much content being pumped out, quality control can be a little tough. Don’t worry, though: we’ve compiled a list of the best new documentaries of 2023 so far, so read ahead to find out what you should be spending your time on!

Break Point

This Netflix series has been produced in conjunction with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to give viewers an in-depth look at various high-level tennis professionals as they battle through the touring year, including some infamous moments in the sport.

Like many sports documentaries, it follows the athletes through their highs and lows, while also giving unprecedented access. Stars like Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur are just some of the names being followed, so you know that it’s going to have some explosive moments. Even if you don’t care for tennis, the drama and twists of the season will keep you hooked — the sign of some truly great television.

The 1619 Project

Hulu has brought the NYT‘s 1619 Project to the small screen with this docuseries about the history of slavery in the States. An in-depth look at how the brutality of the institution shaped U.S. history, the series also delves into the ways in which slavery anchored America to racism, which has had profound impacts on the lives of its citizens today.

Nikole Hannah-Jones narrates as we’re shown firsthand accounts of racism and dive into numerous stories that rock the American mythos of being founded as a land guided by the principle of freedom. This is a vital piece of television that will undoubtedly annoy those who are determined to airbrush the evils of America out of history because it makes them feel a little bad. It is an important piece of content at the best of times, let alone right now when the American experiment is rocking thanks to an increasingly dominant strain of far-right thought.

Pamela: A Love Story

There are few people with as much cultural cache in the world as former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. The actress and model was unfortunate enough to become a sex symbol just as the internet took off, and her already overly sexualized image was only further deeply ingrained into the zeitgeist when her sex tape was stolen and released (in many ways, we’d have never had the Kardashians if Anderson hadn’t opened up a world of interest when it comes to celeb sex tapes).

Now, though, Netflix has given her the chance to look back on her legacy in this in-depth documentary, in which she features heavily. With interviews with Anderson and some of her closest confidants, as well as a wealth of unseen archival footage, this is a great watch if you want to understand how Pam became what she did.

BS High

When Bishop Sycamore High School’s supposedly incredible football team was trounced by opponents in a televised game on ESPN, it didn’t seem like the world’s biggest story. After all, teams lose all the time. However, it soon transpired that Bishop Sycamore wasn’t just a school with a lack of talent on their sporting roster, but a completely fabricated institution designed to milk the lucrative world of high school football.

This incredible documentary digs into the story behind one of the biggest sporting frauds in U.S. history, offering interviews with those involved, from so-called students to the journalists who uncovered the lies. Available on HBO, this documentary is a must-watch thanks to its wild story and incredible intrigue.

Downwind

2023 has been a year for rediscovering the awesome power and deadly effects of nuclear weapons thanks to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. However, the box-office smash hit biopic isn’t the only piece of content to come out this year that delves into the damage caused by nuclear testing. Downwind, narrated by Martin Sheen and available on Apple TV, chronicles the impact of nuclear testing in Mercury, Nevada, where nearly one thousand bombs were tested over the course of half a century.

As usual, the U.S. government didn’t really care about collateral damage, leaving tens of thousands of folks who lived downwind of the testing site to deal with the aftermath of the bombs. These led to various health problems and other issues. It serves as a heartbreaking reminder of why we need to be able to hold governments to account.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Another entry from Netflix on the list, this docuseries should be essential viewing for all Americans (and some of the Brits who post-Brexit seem desperate to adopt the very worst aspects of anti-regulation culture that the States has to offer). In it, viewers see the tricks used by various food manufacturers and their legal teams to ensure low-quality, high-profit food is going out to consumers, from faking salmonella test results to ignoring the slow poisoning of crop water thanks to lax rules around dumping toxic waste.

With the ongoing climate crisis, the way we treat the natural world and the food we eat should be something everyone is conscious of. However, a culture that puts profit above all else means Americans are being fed things that will send them to an early grave. You won’t like what you discover, but you should watch this.

Gunther’s Millions

Weird, wonderful, and compelling viewing: Gunther’s Millions tells the story of a millionaire dog. Yes, you read that correctly: the titular Gunther is in possession of a trust fund that makes him richer than the vast majority of the globe. Although, unlike other billionaires, he hasn’t done anything horrible to earn his cash, nor has it turned him into a basket case who needs to head offline.

The story focuses more on his eccentric handler and the cult-like group who’ve sprung up around the dog, and although the premise seems a little silly, there’s some really interesting stuff in here.

Bama Rush

Although some see fraternities and sororities as being a bit superficial, they have proven to make for compelling viewing.

From the hit series Greek to the compulsively watchable Bama Rush on Max, we love to dive into the culture of these societies, and in this documentary, we get a firsthand glimpse of what it’s like for the girls attempting to join Greek life in the state of Alabama. Full of interesting character portraits (as well as expected yet still heartbreaking stories of racism faced by women of color), the documentary isn’t exactly going to change lives. Still, there’s no doubt you’ll be invested in it once you start watching.

Stan Lee

Made to celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of iconic Marvel head Stan Lee, this eponymous documentary was released on Disney+ to a little bit of controversy, but most importantly, it’s a great watch that really helps viewers get to grips with Lee’s outstanding legacy.

With interviews from big names in Marvel like Kevin Feige, this is a great way to learn about how Lee shaped the comic book company, helping it to become the entertainment powerhouse that it is today. Not everybody is happy about the documentary, with some considering it a hagiography that airbrushes much of Lee’s negative side (like his propensity to steal ideas), but if you love Marvel, then this is great viewing.

The League

This documentary, available on Prime Video, isn’t just a great watch but also utilizes animation to really bring the story to life. The League chronicles the tale of the Negro Baseball League, and how its players and those associated with it used one of America’s favorite sports to help the push for racial equality.

Though not everyone involved in the story wanted to become beacons of justice, by virtue of playing the game they loved, they became heroes. Emotional, educational, and a whirlwind of a watch.

Judy Blume Forever

Available on Prime Video, this documentary tells the story of one of the most well-known and influential authors in the adolescent book space. In the documentary, Blume shares how she became the trailblazing author she is and gained the courage to shift how millions of young readers learned about themselves, their youth, and their sexuality by talking about taboo subjects.

The documentary is so impactful because it opens up a conversation about the dangers of censorship and book banning, as well as the importance of young people having access to material that accurately reflects their lived experiences.

The Ashley Madison Affair

It’s hard to believe that there are actual websites dedicated to helping people commit extramarital affairs. This Hulu three-part documentary provides more details about the infamous platform, Ashley Madison, which was designed to do just this. In 2015, the site’s data was breached and information about its users, including the infamous Josh Duggar, was released.

This fascinating documentary is so captivating because it shows how this site was able to break all the rules and utilize crazy marketing to gain a user base. It also makes viewers a little queasy, as it showcases how terrible humans can be and the lengths they’ll go to deceive the people who love them.