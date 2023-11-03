The A-list remake of an iconic horror reportedly axed by Netflix in favor of remaking its predecessor instead may have found a new home

Having recently debuted episodic adaptation Creature and assembled a cast and crew stuffed with Academy Awards and acclaim for a remake, Netflix has developed a strange obsession with Frankenstein all of a sudden, which still wasn’t enough to save The Bride depending on who you choose to believe.

While it was never officially announced, confirmed, or even acknowledged by the streaming service or the people alleged to be involved in its creation, a combination of production listings and online whispers offered that Maggie Gyllenhaal was in line to direct a blockbuster reinvention of The Bride of Frankenstein with Christian Bale and Peter Sarsgaard attached to head up the ensemble.

Image via Universal

Further scuttlebutt indicated that Netflix had gotten cold feet and abandoned the project entirely, which does sort of make sense considering it’s already got Guillermo del Toro, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz on board to bring Mary Shelley’s seminal tale back to life with production eying an early 2024 start, but yet more rumor-mongering has offered that The Bride may not be dead just yet.

According to World of Reel, Warner Bros. is said to be closing in on The Bride at a price tag of $80 million attached, with Academy Award-winner Penelope Cruz purportedly in line for the title role. As always, though, it hasn’t come close to being made official by anyone hypothetically involved, but horror continues to be all the rage, and it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see a rival try and beat Netflix at its own game.