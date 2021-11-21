‘The Batman’ fans are hoping ‘Eternals’ star is revealed as the Joker

Even though we’ve seen plenty of the iconic villain in the very recent past thanks to Joaquin Phoenix’s Academy Award-winning performance as Arthur Fleck and Jared Leto’s do-over in the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we’ve long since resigned ourselves to accepting that the Joker will be lurking in the shadows of scuttlebutt as we edge closer to the release of The Batman.

Wherever the Dark Knight goes, the Clown Prince of Crime isn’t too far behind, and we’ve been hearing all sorts of Joker-related rumors ever since Matt Reeves’ reboot entered production, despite the movie already having a trifecta of antagonists in place via Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s Riddler.

However, Eternals star Barry Keoghan has increasingly been touted as the Joker hiding right in our midst, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans would be more than okay if it turned out to be the case.

A new piece of fan art imagines what #Eternals' Barry Keoghan could look like as The #Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman or a possible sequel. pic.twitter.com/yaeabwjxMA — Picture This 📸 (@Picturethis32) November 21, 2021

Yeah and we are happy 😊 to see you as #druig in Eternals and hopefully we can get to see you play the Joker 🃏 in Matt Reeves The Batman movie or a policeman 👮‍♂️. — James (@James02578348) November 21, 2021

So Barry keoghan as Joker is true ? — deki (@Jeffrey22722985) November 21, 2021

Irrespective of the rumors being true or false, I feel Barry Keoghan would make up for a great Joker — Madhav (@Madhavvvvvvv) November 20, 2021

UMM I SAW ON TIKTOK THAT BARRY KEOGHAN IS PLAYING THE JOKER??? TWO OF MY FAV WHITE MEN ON THE SAME SCREEN? IM SCREAMINGGGGG — ay (@remuzloopin) November 20, 2021

Keoghan boarded the ensemble quite late in the day as Gotham City police officer Stanley Merkel, a character with an established comic book history of his own. It feels unlikely that The Batman will reveal him as the Joker before the credits roll, but it’s definitely something we can’t rule out with 100% certainty, either.