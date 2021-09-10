The Batman Reportedly Scores Very High In Recent Test Screening

When reshoots finally brought production to a close in July, eighteen months had passed since Matt Reeves first called action on The Batman, and it ended up as one of the most tortured productions of the pandemic. Now that the arduous shoot is finally over, the director and his team are deep into post-production, with six months to go until the Dark Knight’s latest reboot hit theaters.

It’s been over a year since we were surprised with the first teaser trailer for The Batman, which drew rave reviews online and showed a ton of footage despite cameras only having been rolling for weeks at that point, but we won’t be seeing a full-length promo until next month’s second annual DC FanDome event.

Attendees at CinemaCon were recently treated to a sizzle reel, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be returning as the Caped Crusader in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Warner Bros. have already held internal screenings of The Batman, and it’s reportedly been scoring very high.

While Reeves will still be in the midst of trimming down his assembly cut to a more manageable and theatrically-friendly length, we’ve been told that the current version was awarded nines and tens from almost everybody present, which is hugely promising news. Any new iteration of the pop culture icon comes burdened with huge expectations, so the pressure is on for The Batman to deliver, especially when a lot of fans still remain skeptical over Robert Pattinson’s suitability for the title role.