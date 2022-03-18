Now that The Batman has made waves in theaters around the world, you might think that the promotional website for the film would be done releasing Riddler-style clues for fans to unravel — but you’d be wrong.

It seems the story of Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton is nowhere near finished, according to the official Twitter account for The Batman.

“How does a man become a Riddler?” the Twitter account wrote, alongside a link to the tie-in URL that had been stumping fans with riddles in the months leading up to the movie’s release, rataalada.com.

How does a man become a Riddler? https://t.co/JiN1aG7wHB pic.twitter.com/DmMwQdqFR1 — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 18, 2022

The first riddle you’ll find on the website is as follows:

“The famous crave me. Others protect themselves from me. No matter how you define me, I always end with certainty.”

We won’t spoil the answer for you in case you’d like to solve it yourself. But upon getting the answer right, you’ll be presented with a couple more riddles. If you solve those, the award is the cover to what we assume is a forthcoming comic book tie-in from DC called Riddler Year One.

‘Riddler Year One’ artwork is the latest reward from rataalada.com.

Previously, the website provided a whole entire .zip file you could download that featured all of Edward’s conspiracy-confirming evidence files, including his nine page diary.

In a previous interview, director Matt Reeves divulged a little bit about how long the Riddler worked on his plan. It turns out the character was a lowly forensic accountant who stumbled upon the paper trail that confirmed a conspiracy of corruption among Gotham’s elite.

Around this same time, Edward began seeing the news reports of a masked vigilante — Batman — beating up criminals in darkened alleyways, which is actually the thing that inspired him to don a mask and start taking a warped justice into his own hands.

We must admit, it actually does sound like a compelling backstory worthy of a one-off graphic novel. Frankly, we’re excited to read what we assume to be a prequel to the film whenever it comes out.

The Batman is in theaters now.