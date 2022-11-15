The best Ewan Mitchell movies and TV shows, ranked

Ewan Mitchell remains one of the most enigmatic presences in the acting world today. He’s extremely private, up to the point that even his date of birth is a mystery. One thing’s for certain, though, and that’s that the rising star is a phenomenal actor. House of the Dragon wrapped up its first season a few weeks ago, leaving fans with multiple new characters to love and hate, as is common with the Game of Thrones franchise. The prequel show featured an ensemble cast of both small and big names, with many actors gaining mainstream recognition due to their part in the show.

The frequent time skips in the show introduced us to Mitchell as the adult Aemond Targaryen in the eighth episode. Aemond was a stand-out character to many viewers as a person that we all loved to hate, mostly thanks to Mitchell’s amazing performance. Since the show wrapped up, fans have wondered what else Mitchell starred in before being cast for House of the Dragon.

So, here are Ewan Mitchell’s best movies and television shows ranked from his brief appearances, to his most acclaimed performances.

10. Doctors

Ewan Mitchell starred in an episode of a medical drama on BBC called Doctors. The show follows the personal and professional lives of the staff of two different doctors’ offices, as well as their friends and families. Mitchell played a Buddhist monk named Genyen who collects money on the street. His character’s story was quickly wrapped up in that episode though, so don’t expect a full binge of just Mitchell.

9. Grantchester

Mitchell starred in an episode of the popular British show, Grantchester, a detective series set in the 1950s which follows a clergyman and detective as they solve mysterious crimes in the small titular village. The actor appeared in the sixth episode of the third season as Abraham, the son-in-law of a Romany leader named Pal.

8. Stereotype

Stereotype was one of the first movies of Mitchell’s career. He starred in the 2015 short film as a teenage boy dealing with the death of his brother. The entire film is set in just one night, as his character Scott Bamford takes a walk and reflects on many different events of his life leading to his brother’s death.

7. Just Charlie

Mitchell had many small roles in low-budget movies during the early years of his career, one of which is the indie drama Just Charlie. The film follows a young soccer player named Charlie who is secretly a transgender girl but is scared to reveal her secret. It’s an emotional and touching story that was deeply personal to the director, Rebekah Fortune, who had previously only directed for theater. Mitchell had a small role in the movie as a character named Jason.

6. The Halcyon

Mitchell’s first television performance was a main role in the 2017 British period drama, The Halcyon. The show is set in the thick of World War II in the titular posh, five-star hotel. Mitchell played the character Billy Taylor, who was a bellboy at the hotel and the son of the hotel’s telephonist, Peggy. The Halcyon was frequently and favorably compared to another popular British period piece, Downton Abbey, but it was unfortunately canceled after just one season on ITV.

5. Trigger Point

Mitchell starred in the 2022 British crime drama, Trigger Point, where he played the role of Billy Washington in three of the six episodes of the first season. Billy is the younger brother of Lana Washington, an ex-bomb disposal operative for the military. Lana works with a Metropolitan police bomb squad after leaving the military and has to deal with high-tension threats. Mitchell’s character, Billy, looks up to his sister and has tried, and failed to join the military multiple times.

4. High Life

High Life is one of Mitchell’s most notable roles besides House of the Dragon. He starred alongside Robert Pattinson, Andre 3000, and Juliette Binoche in the 2018 sci-fi horror film. High Life follows a group of criminals who are saved from their death sentences when they are sent on a mission into a black hole in space. Mitchell played one of the criminals on board the ship named Etorre and was praised for his chilling and memorable performance.

3. World on Fire

Starring in another period piece set in World War II, Mitchell played Tom Bennett in PBS’ World on Fire. The first season of the show focused on the lives of civilians and how they were affected by the war. Mitchell’s character, Tom, is a petty criminal who later joined the British Royal Navy after getting caught by the police for his crimes. The show was well received by audiences and many are eager to see Mitchell reprise his role after the success of House of the Dragon.

2. House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is undoubtedly the show that put Ewan Mitchell on the radar of mainstream audiences. The show is a prequel to HBO’s mega-hit series Game of Thrones and is based on the book Fire and Blood by George R. R. Martin. The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the Targaryen family at the peak of their power. Based on the series of events known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’, House of the Dragon is set to chronicle the events that took place before, during, and after the Targaryen civil war that led to the downfall of the house. Mitchell starred as the cunning and aggressive Prince Aemond, and while his character was short-lived, Mitchell’s performance was praised.

1. The Last Kingdom

Mitchell’s first taste of mainstream success came from Netflix’s historical fiction show, The Last Kingdom. He played Osferth for four seasons of the historical drama that is based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell. The Last Kingdom tells the story of the conflict between England before it was united as a nation and the invading Saxons in the 9th and 10th centuries. It shows the birth of Britain and the political, social, and personal alliances and relationships that were at play at the time. Mitchell’s character, Osferth is the bastard son of King Alfred.