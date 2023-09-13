The one and only movie with the potential to drag Marvel kicking and screaming from its current funk suffers a catastrophic blow

While predicting the end is nigh might edge into hyperbolic territory, it’s not without merit to say that all aspects of Marvel‘s film and television output has found itself in a bit of a funk recently.

Even widely-acclaimed sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was beset by tales of behind the scenes woe before seeing its third and final chapter stricken by an inevitable delay, and whatever Sony is doing with its own plans to build a universe of its own have done nothing but continue perpetuating the belief that it really doesn’t have a clue.

Over at Kevin Feige’s formerly impenetrable fortress, the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion have been trashed, tarnished, and pilloried, leaving the MCU with an uphill battle to convince the doubters it’ll be able to overcome its critical and commercial downturn throughout the rest of the Multiverse Saga.

And yet, just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get any worse, the one and only feature film with the potential to drag Marvel kicking and screaming back to its former big screen glories has suffered a devastating loss, after Bad Bunny confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair that he’s no longer involved in El Muerto.

Ironically, Sony developed the project specifically for him to star in, so it’s either back to the drawing board or being sent the way of Old Yeller for the comic book adaptation not a single soul anywhere on the planet was asking for. Just like that, though, a guaranteed Best Picture winner and billion-dollar smash hit has been placed on life support.