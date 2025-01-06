The real-life donkey who inspired Eddie Murphy’s ‘Shrek’ character just died, so I’m going to need to speak to whoever’s in charge of 2025

The real-life animal that inspired Eddie Murphy’s iconic Shrek character has said “that’ll do,” with news breaking that the miniature donkey has tragically passed away.

Recommended Videos

Seriously, we’re only a week into 2025 and my bingo card is already brimming with unexpected moments (Vin Diesel calling out Dwayne Johnson?), but the death of the animal who delivered one of animation’s most memorable characters is an entry I’d rather not fill-in. At this point, the only a** in this story is 2025, not Perry the donkey, who died at the age of 30 on Jan. 2. It marks the end of a storied career for the animal (no-doubt the envy of his barnyard companions), who was born in 1994 and shot to fame for his connection to DreamWorks’ Oscar-winning animation.

The story goes that animators working on Shrek modelled Donkey after Perry, who was five years old at the time and was paid an almost criminal $75 for his contribution (I’m guessing he spent it on hay). In 2021, Perry’s lead handler, Jenny Kiratli, told SFGate that it was “amazing how much of our donkey is in Donkey, [like] the way he flips his head when he’s mad at Shrek and the way he trots.” Kiratli added that it was “evident if you know Perry and watch the movie that it’s him.”

With Perry’s modelling, Donkey would go on to become the breakout star of Shrek, with Murphy’s scene-stealing voice acting appearing in its three subsequent sequels. News of Perry’s death was shared by the Barron Park Donkeys Instagram account, where he arrived “as a young and feisty three-year-old” companion to another donkey, Miner 49er. The handlers said the donkey will be remembered for his “beautiful soulful eyes, his sweet and gentle disposition [and] his amiable stroll,” as well as his “contributions to the movie Shrek.”

As far as donkey years go, Perry had a pretty good run, since equidae animals typically have a life expectancy of 25 to 40 years. It was later revealed that Perry had long suffered from an incurable condition called laminitis, which affects donkey hooves and which no amount of Shrek’s onions could remedy. At this rate, I half-expect to hear news that the blue tang fish that inspired Finding Nemo’s Dory has passed away, only to forget that she was even alive in the first place. In the wake of his death, Perry’s legacy will live on not just in the already released Shrek movies, but in the upcoming fifth installment currently in the works.

Last year, DreamWorks confirmed that the long-rumored sequel was in fact on the way, with Murphy on board to reprise his role alongside Mike Meyers as the titular ogre and Cameron Diaz as his wife, Fiona. A release date for Shrek 5 has been set for July 1, 2026, with Trolls filmmaker Walt Dohrn on board to direct. The movie will arrive some 16 years after the most recent franchise entry Shrek Forever After, which premiered in 2010.

https://twitter.com/Shrek/status/1810768295735480429

Sadly, Perry is not the only notable name we’ve already lost in 2025. In the past week alone, we’ve mourned the deaths of Aubrey Plaza’s husband, director Jeff Baena, as well as iconic Drag Race star, The Vivienne. Please, 2025, let this year’s bingo card be one of bizarre or wholesome moments, not one with an overstuffed In Memoriam.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy